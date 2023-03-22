England XI vs Italy: Stand in Gareth Southgate's shoes for Euro 2024 qualifying and pick your team

Gareth Southgate and his England squad start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy on Thursday, but what would your starting XI look like?

Harry Kane is one goal away from leapfrogging Wayne Rooney atop the all-time England goal chart - but does in-form Ivan Toney earn a starting berth in your XI?

The Brentford striker - who has not been capped by England - is the third top scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling - who missed Chelsea's win over Leicester last weekend - featured in three of England's five matches at the World Cup in December but was not involved in the last-16 win over Senegal after flying home following a break-in at his home and is unavailable for selection due to injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was omitted from the squad after making just one substitute appearance in Qatar, while Arsenal defender Ben White also failed to make the initial 25-man squad - which has now slimmed to 23 after Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount dropped out with injuries.

Harry Maguire retained his place in the squad - despite clocking merely 185 minutes and starting only two games for Manchester United in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

So, what would your England starting XI look like to face Italy? Which formation would you deploy against the Azzurri? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and system below and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Fraser Forster.



Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.



Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney.