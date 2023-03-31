Manchester United's Alessia Russo vs Aston Villa's Rachel Daly: Two strikers in fine form - what makes them so effective?

"It was a moment of instinct. I'm not sure you'll see it again."

Most football fans worldwide know the occasion England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo is referring to. It was the moment that catapulted the then-23-year-old to stardom.

Back-heeled goals, such as the one Russo scored for the Lionesses at Euro 2022, make you famous, distinguished even. Just ask Gianfranco Zola or Thierry Henry.

They are fleeting moments of pure brilliance, instinctive as Russo acknowledges - seldom attempted, much less mastered.

That kind of creative genius, Zola vs Norwich in 2002, Henry vs Charlton in 2004 or Russo vs Sweden some years later, evoke lasting memories for supporters who are lucky enough to witness first-hand. They become anecdotes - tales told at social events. The 'I was there' story.

Indeed, one of the supplementary narratives to England's momentous European triumph, beyond lifting the trophy, was Russo's breakthrough moment. Her quantum leap. The forward had been on the periphery before then, playing second-fiddle to Ellen White, but when presented with her opportunity to shine on the big stage she grasped it with two obliging hands.

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly also played her part in that historic England triumph - a big part too - but was deployed in a less glamorous role. If Russo was 'the headline grabber', Daly was the dependable staple that every successful side needs - the auxiliary player, who does the hard graft while selflessly allowing others to dazzle.

Fast forward eight months and there has been a shift. Russo is still scoring goals at an impressive rate as Manchester United top the Women's Super League table, but Daly has joined the party. The 31-year-old, who moved to the Midlands from US-based side Houston Dash last summer, is thriving in her new title role. She's become the Villains' headline act.

Daly has scored 13 league goals, two shy of WSL leading scorer Khadija Shaw. For context, her 16 goal contributions (three assists) tally far higher than both Russo (nine) and Chelsea hotshot Sam Kerr (11).

Perhaps what has contributed to Daly's lack of notoriety, then, was the fact she played club football outside the UK until this season. Lionesses supporters were aware of Daly's prowess but only as a defensive-minded player - she had often been positioned at full-back under England manager Sarina Wiegman. Now, her explosion onto the WSL scoring scene has changed opinion. For good reason.

No side has scored more goals following a high turnover in the WSL than Villa this season - interestingly, Man Utd are joint on six. Therein, perhaps, lies the dilemma. Daly and Russo are actually very similar - they share a skillset which would make pairing the two together for England extremely difficult.

To illustrate, both like to press from the front with energy, both have a knack of recovering the ball in the final third, and both display a killer instinct inside the box - rarely beyond it.

Where Daly has set herself apart, having played 326 more minutes than Russo, is in her ability to outperform her expected goals with more consistency - the caveat that being Daly is Villa's penalty taker (scoring three from the spot), while midfielder Katie Zelem takes United's.

Image: Rachel Daly has scored the most goals by any Villa player in a single WSL season

Daly has also scored more times from open play (eight to Russo's six), taken more shots on goal and registered marginally more efforts on target. Perhaps most crucially, her experience and leadership has transformed Carla Ward's side from a middling team into one that looks every bit ready to disturb the WSL's traditional top four - they stunned Manchester City on the first day of term back in August, where Daly netted twice in a 4-3 win.

Her influence has been almost revolutionary.

Russo's importance is equally valuable to United's way of playing, which relies on youthful exuberance as much as it does neat, incisive patterns.

The former Brighton starlet has wonderful movement, with knowledge of how to receive the ball in tight spaces and manoeuvre room for a return pass or shot, as well as the intelligence to detect an opening in behind. Her ability to survey surroundings is better than almost any striker of her age and experience in the women's game.

Her finishing is also emphatic, leaving nothing to chance. Under pressure the best strikers thrive. Consider her 91st minute winner in United's 3-2 victory over title rivals Arsenal back in November.

Often forwards either have power, or they have poise and precision - Russo has all three. Her shooting accuracy (44.9 per cent) is far superior to Daly's (38.98 per cent). The reason being that Russo has complete conviction in her strengths - her creativity, at times audacity, comes alive inside the box. She attempts more take-ons than Daly too (18 to six).

Opportunity in football is like gold dust - precious and rare. Daly is yet to have a real run at leading the forward line in an England shirt, like she does in claret and blue. Perhaps that will change at this summer's World Cup, although Russo is a formidable opponent in the fight for the starting berth. Particularly while she continues to spearhead United's WSL title charge.

Maybe the race for the Golden Boot, which is likely to be contested by Shaw and Daly (with Russo and Kerr as rank outsiders), will go some way to influencing Wiegman's decision making in Australia. Certainly the frequency with which Daly is finding the net will be difficult to overlook.

Until then, both will endeavour to continue to wrestle hold of the crowded spotlight. After all, it's what all good strikers do.

