Fabio Paratici to take immediate leave of absence from Tottenham following FIFA ban

Fabio Paratici has stepped back from his role as Tottenham managing director of football pending the outcome of his appeal against the worldwide ban he was handed by FIFA.

Spurs' season was thrown into further chaos on Wednesday when it was revealed Paratici's ban in Italy had been extended worldwide.

Paratici was handed a two-and-a-half-year ban from the game in January after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

While Paratici's suspension initially only prevented him from working in Italy, FIFA's extension of the Italian FA's (FIGC) ban resulted in Tottenham "seeking further clarification" from the world governing body given an appeal had previously been launched with FIGC Federal Court of Appeals.

That appeal will be heard on April 19 but Paratici will now step away from his duties at the Premier League club.

A club statement read: "This week - 29 March 2023 - the FIFA disciplinary committee announced a decision to extend the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) sanctions, relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide.

"This decision was taken in advance of Fabio Paratici's appeal hearing against the FIGC sanctions on 19 April 2023, the result of which would then have been considered by additional stakeholders, including the club.

"Given FIFA's unexpected ruling the sanctions may now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still related to the FIGC appeal.

"In view of FIFA's decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of his appeal."

Tottenham parted company with Antonio Conte on Sunday and Cristian Stellini, previously his assistant, has been tasked with leading the club for the final 10 matches of the season.

During his first press conference since the departure of his long-standing friend, the 48-year-old had insisted Spurs were not in a crisis situation.

"A bit chaotic, absolutely a bit chaotic but we have big shoulders to consider this type of situation," Stellini said.

"We had an international break and that helped because we have time to think about everything. The club and every one of us have to take a decision and the decision was taken for the best of everyone.

"No, it's not a club in crisis, absolutely not because everyone takes the decision for the best and when you take the decision and you follow the process, you are not in crisis.

"If you have some matters, we have to be compact and stick together and go ahead and continue to move on and play the match.

"For us it is important to play the matches and try to win matches to show our desire. This is what we do normally and we cannot not be aware of the decision the club take, but we can be focused only on the pitch. This is our job. We are not confused, we are focused on our job."

