Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool cannot rely on Anfield atmosphere ahead of game with Premier League leaders Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players cannot rely on Anfield's atmosphere to end their poor run of form ahead of Sunday's game against Premier League leaders Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

Despite a disappointing season, Liverpool have only lost once at home in the Premier League this term and conceded just nine goals.

They face an Arsenal side determined to win their first title since 2004, but the Gunners haven't won at Anfield in the league since September 2012, when current boss Mikel Arteta was playing in midfield.

Liverpool are four games without a win in all competitions but their last victory - a 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United - shows what is achievable in front of their own supporters.

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 9th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"I don't know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. It's still Anfield, we're at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement," Klopp said at his pre-match news conference.

"Anfield is not the only thing we should rely on, but it is no secret that the combination of our people, the ground and the boys is pretty good.

"That is what we have to throw in, but not rely on it. I have a very good feeling we can do it."

Klopp: Liverpool must play better football

Liverpool are seven points adrift of the top four and have four teams sitting above them in the table with 10 games remaining.

They still have to play Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa during the run-in but have lost more league games in 2023 than they did throughout the whole of 2022 - the year they won two trophies and were runners up in the Champions League and Premier League.

"We have to play better football and keep the ball in decisive areas," Klopp said. "It sounds so simple but the last game against Chelsea was a super example.

"Those two teams played at an incredible level last season but neither side was able to do that. That just shows us what happens if the confidence levels aren't at the highest levels.

"We have to help the boys with different things, and in a home game, a massive boost can be the crowd."

Klopp: Diaz set to return against Leeds

Klopp also confirmed Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the squad against Leeds at Elland Road in 10 days' time, live on Monday Night Football.

Klopp said the Colombia international, out since October with a knee injury, is on the verge of a comeback.

"The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 per cent for Leeds (on April 17)," said the German.

"Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him for Sunday."

Leeds United

Liverpool Monday 17th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, sidelined for two months with a hip problem, is fit to return, however, while Virgil van Dijk will be back after illness forced him to miss Tuesday's draw at Chelsea.

"Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available but we have to check how he feels," added Klopp. "Virgil, completely normal, was back in training."

