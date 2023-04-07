Brighton Women appoint Melissa Phillips as head coach

Brighton Women have appointed Melissa Phillips as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old American has signed a deal that will keep her at the Women's Super League club until June 2025.

She takes over from interim coach Amy Merricks, who was in charge following the departure of former England Women manager Hope Powell.

Brighton are bottom of the WSL but have two games in hand on the three teams above them, with just three points separating the four sides.

Phillips, who took London City Lionesses to the top of the Women's Championship in January before leaving for Angel City, also faces the prospect of Brighton's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on April 15.

"I'm excited to be here and eager to get started," said Phillips. "It's an amazing feeling to join this club and I'm looking forward to working with the team.

"I had positive talks with the club, and I knew it was the right decision to return to England. I am fully aware of our position, but confident we can grow and move up the table."

Brighton Women's chair Michelle Walder added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Melissa as our new head coach of the women's first team. She has a strong knowledge of the game, alongside some key experience to help us climb the table.

"Amy Merricks has done a fantastic job under challenging circumstances in recent weeks, which has allowed us to go through a thorough process to bring in Melissa. Thanks to Amy, Perry Northeast and the rest of the team we eagerly look forward to our FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United."

Brighton women and girls' managing director Zoe Johnson added: "We are really looking forward to starting work with Melissa, helping her settle in and supporting her in some very immediate short-term aims with the forthcoming cup and league matches."