Jesse Marsch: Leicester in advanced talks with former Leeds boss to replace Brendan Rodgers

Leicester are in advanced talks with Jesse Marsch regarding the managerial vacancy at the King Power Stadium.

The former Leeds boss - who was sacked in February - has impressed in talks with the Leicester hierarchy.

While final contractual details still need to be sorted, Marsch could be confirmed in the role by the end of the weekend.

Leicester have been searching for a new manager since the start of the week after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

However, Rodgers left the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run six defeats and one draw in seven games.

Marsch was in charge of Leeds for 12 months and helped to keep them in the Premier League last season after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

However, after overseeing a spend of more than £140m in the summer and January transfer windows, he left Elland Road with Leeds once again in a fight to retain their Premier League status.

In total, Marsch won 11 of his 37 games in charge of Leeds, with 52 goals scored but 60 conceded.

Image: Jesse Marsch uniquely has a LinkedIn account where he posts updates

Writing on LinkedIn last week, Marsch said: "I've taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it's been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.



"I'm very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I'll think of that with great pride.



"I'm also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire.



"I'm taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I'll be enjoying time with family & friends."

Before joining Leeds, Marsch spent just five months in charge of RB Leipzig, but enjoyed two years at Red Bull Salzburg - where he won back-to-back doubles - and three and half as manager of New York Red Bulls.

The American's first game in charge of Leicester is set to be away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City

Leicester City Saturday 15th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

April 8: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm