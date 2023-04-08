Paul Merson says Chelsea's run of form is one of the worst in football history given the talent in their squad

Paul Merson says Chelsea's poor run of form is "one of the worst in football history" given the talent available in their squad.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard oversaw a dismal 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Wolves on his return to the dugout as Matheus Nunes scored a stunning volley at Molineux.

Chelsea, 11th, are closer to the bottom three than the top four and have now won just four of their last 21 Premier League matches - a run which Sky Sports' Merson believes is unacceptable for the club.

"That can't happen, it's mind-blowing. It's got to be one of the worst runs in the history of football with that much talent in the squad," he said. "They're bringing on international players that have got 50 caps, not someone who has never played for their country.

"Lampard has only had a couple of days to work with them but there's no pattern. You watch Man City and Arsenal play and you can see what's trying to happen. With Chelsea there's nothing there. It's 11 individuals.

"No one really moves for anybody, there's no interchanging, no one runs when they know they're not going to get the ball, ever. At the moment, it is a worrying time. It's nothing to do with the managers, it's the players who have to stand up for themselves.

"A couple of years ago, Chelsea were ripping teams apart and now you're going to Wolves and I'm not even shocked they've been beaten."

'It could be a cricket score'

Image: Matheus Nunes nets a stunning volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea head to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, but Merson can see the tie only going one way unless major improvements are made.

"There was no urgency, it was very slow," he said. "For about 15 minutes in the second half they [Chelsea] moved it quickly and were going through Wolves without making chances. They were getting it out wide and getting crosses in. A bit more luck here and there and you never know.

"The only benefit of the doubt I can think of is they're waiting for Wednesday night [vs Real Madrid]. If they turn up like that it will be pointless going to the second leg, it could be a cricket score."

Lampard: Some players don't have a history of scoring

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard: "In terms of the performance, first half I thought we were slightly off the pace. You could feel Wolves were aggressive, fighting for their Premier League status and I felt they had a little bit more aggression in their game. It's something I said to the players at half-time.

"Second half we corrected that slightly in the early parts, had some more chances but, at that point, you're 1-0 down. We've been here a day or two, trying to work the players out and give them information, we're going to keep on doing that to try and improve because we've got big games coming up."

On problems in front of goal: "We have to find the reasons and solutions for that. The only way I know is to work. We have to give some credit to players but some players here haven't got a history of scoring goals, maybe fresh to the league or are new players. You have to give them time and work with them. At the same time, we're Chelsea and want to score goals and win games so we have to find a solution to that."

On bringing on Aubameyang: "I have to try and use everything, we want to assess the squad quickly and try and find the best players to win games.

"To have a good competitive edge in the squad is a good thing. You don't want players that are just saying, 'It's not for me, I'm not playing', or don't see an opportunity. They have an opportunity if they train well and play well. That's the challenge for the players over the weeks to come."

Is the focus on Real Madrid? "From right now, of course it is. It's a different competition, it will be a different type of game and it's up to us to prepare in the right way and anything can happen. We respect the fact we're playing the current holders so we have to focus on that now and cannot be too despondent.

"We'll certainly analyse the game and we have to make improvements because we feel we want to be better and the only way to get better is hard work - and sometimes it doesn't come overnight."

Three Wolves fans arrested after homophobic chanting

Three Wolves fans have been arrested for homophobic chanting towards Chelsea supporters at Molineux.

A statement from Wolves read: "We strongly condemn the discriminatory chants aimed towards Chelsea supporters at today's game.

"In response to the chants, supporters were reminded by a public address system announcement that discriminatory behaviour and chants of this nature are not tolerated at Molineux. Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence.

"As a result, we can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question.

"Our ethos at Wolves is about being 'One Pack' - an attitude we are passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries or what happens on the football pitch. We thank all supporters and staff who reported incidents and will continue to campaign for inclusivity and tackle discriminatory abuse, whether inside stadiums or online.

"The club will offer its full support to the police as they carry out their investigation."

Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.

"It condemns the homophobic chanting by some home fans at Molineux this afternoon. Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea Pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game.''

The Premier League added: ''The homophobic chanting heard at the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea fixture today has no place in football or society. The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone.''

April 12: Real Madrid (A), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 18: Real Madrid (H), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 26: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 29: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man Utd (A) - Premier League