 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea. Premier League.

MolineuxAttendance31,614.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

  • M Nunes (31st minute)

Chelsea 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Wolves 1-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard starts caretaker role with defeat after stunning Matheus Nunes volley

    Report and free match highlights as Frank Lampard's first game as Chelsea caretaker manager ends in a 1-0 defeat at Molineux; Matheus Nunes scores stunning first-half volley to lift Wolves four points above the relegation zone; Chelsea are 11th and 17 points off the top four

    David Richardson

    @DRichardson_4

    Saturday 8 April 2023 17:31, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the clash between Wolves and Chelsea in the Premier League

    Matheus Nunes' stunning volley moved Wolves four points clear of the relegation zone as Frank Lampard's reign as Chelsea caretaker manager started in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 defeat.

    Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, returned to the Blues dugout where he will remain for the rest of the season, but was unable to solve their attacking problems at Molineux.

    Nunes lit up what had been a low-quality first half with a sensational strike from inside the box which found the top corner for his first Premier League goal since joining for a club-record deal of £42.2m.

    Chelsea rarely looked like scoring and have now not found the net in their last three league games as their season continues to fall apart. They sit 11th, 17 points off the top four.

    Player ratings:

    Wolves: Sa (7), Lemina (7), Podence (6), Cunha (7), Dawson (7), Semedo (7), Kilman (7), Toti (7), Nunes (8), Costa (7), Gomes (7).

    Subs: Hwang (6), Moutinho (6), Traore (6), Sarabia (6), Collins (n/a).

    Chelsea: Kepa (5), Fernandez (6), Kovacic (5), Felix (5), Sterling (5), Gallagher (4), James (6), Koulibaly (5), Havertz (5), Cucurella (5), Fofana (6).

    Subs: Pulisic (5), Aubameyang (5), Mudryk (6), Chilwell (5), Chalobah (n/a).

    Player of the Match: Matheus Nunes

    How Lampard's return ended in defeat

    Frank Lampard appears dejected with Chelsea losing at Wolves
    Image: Frank Lampard appears dejected during Chelsea's defeat at Wolves

    The opening exchanges of a poor first half were dominated by a flurry of corners - 12 within the first 25 minutes - but there was still little goalmouth action.

    Trending

    Nunes' superb first-time volley, running onto a loose ball after Kalidou Koulibaly had flicked a cross away with his head came as a deserved opener for Wolves, who had looked more likely to score.

    Team news:

    • Frank Lampard made two changes, starting Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher. Ben Chilwell dropped to the bench while N’Golo Kante was not the in squad. Neither was Mason Mount.
    • Diego Costa started for Wolves against his former club as one of three changes. Daniel Podence and Joao Gomes also came into the starting line-up as Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho dropped to the bench. Ruben Neves was suspended after collecting 10 yellow cards.

    Chelsea's deficiencies in front of goal were laid bare and it was their former striker Diego Costa who forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep the visitors in touch.

    Also See:

    Matheus Nunes nets a stunning volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga.
    Image: Matheus Nunes nets a stunning volley past Kepa Arrizabalaga

    Kai Havertz had a quiet afternoon leading the line and should have connected with Reece James' cross at the near post moments after half-time as he attempted to stab in an equaliser.

    Chelsea wanted a penalty when Joao Felix's volley struck Nunes in the box before James bent a free-kick way over to add to their frustration.

    Lampard turned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final 20 minutes and the striker directed a header wide under pressure from Nelson Semedo.

    However, Wolves saw the game out with relative ease to give themselves a cushion to the bottom three and pile the misery on Chelsea, who are now winless in their last four.

    Fantasy Premier League stats

    FPL Stats: Wolves vs Chelsea

    Goals Nunes
    Assists None
    Bonus points Semedo (3), Nunes (2), Kilman (1)

    Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here

    Opta stats: Chelsea attackers off-target again

    • Chelsea have lost seven Premier League away games this season, they last suffered more defeats on the road in a single campaign in 2000-01 (8).
    • Frank Lampard has lost four consecutive Premier League games against a single opponent for the second time as a manager, also doing so against Liverpool in April 2022.
    • Chelsea hit the target with just one of their 13 shots against Wolves, they've never had more attempts in a Premier League away game on record (since 2003-04) whilst only managing one or fewer on target.
    • Despite being substituted on in the 68th minute, Joao Felix had the most shots in the match (4). Indeed, since his debut for Chelsea in January he has had more attempts at goal than any other Blues player (36).

    What's next?

    Wolves are at home again for their next fixture against Brentford on Saturday April 15. Kick-off 3pm.

    Chelsea head to Real Madrid on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with kick-off at 8pm. They return to league action at home to Brighton on Saturday at 3pm.

    Chelsea's remaining fixtures

    April 12: Real Madrid (A), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

    April 15: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    April 18: Real Madrid (H), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

    April 26: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

    April 29: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

    TBA: Man Utd (A) - Premier League

    Wolves' remaining fixtures

    April 15: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    April 22: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    April 25: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

    April 29: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 6: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 13: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 20: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 28: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Sky Sports Golf

    Sky Sports F1