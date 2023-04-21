Women's Champions League semi-finals: Will Arsenal beat Wolfsburg at the third time of trying?

Arsenal will be looking to gain a first-leg advantage when they play Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League semi-finals on Sunday, facing the German side for a third time.

Wolfsburg forced Arsenal to exit the competition at the quarter-final stage last season, having previously got the better of them in the competition 10 years ago.

Already in the semi-finals this weekend, Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Barcelona on Saturday. The Blues will look to overturn the deficit at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Will Arsenal have learned anything from last year's exit?

Arsenal had no way to combat Jill Roord the last time they met Wolfsburg in March 2022. They might have narrowly succumbed to defeat in the first leg, but there was no escape from the cold reality they would again fall short at the second time asking.

Roord's efforts, combined with an own goal from Leah Williamson, confirmed that. It is worth mentioning that, at the time, the Gunners were also missing Beth Mead and Lia Walti.

Sure, Eidevall's side have spent the last five months or so performing well enough without their key starters, but they may need to remember just how harshly they were sentenced when they last squared up to Wolfsburg with a depleted attack.

There needed to be more creativity to help battle the swathes of opposition attack. However, lessening the load on the defence was an impossible task as Svenja Huth on the right wing drew Steph Catley out wide and left a big gap to exploit on countless occasions.

The brilliant Lena Oberdorf used that space more than once, delivering a series of threatening crosses to challenge the Arsenal defence. Finding a way to suppress her talents will be critical.

How will Arsenal's depleted attack - and defence - fare against Wolfsburg?

Image: Williamson limped off early with a knee injury in midweek

Wolfsburg got the better of Arsenal in the 2012/13 semi-finals, on their way to the first of two titles, and then again last year in the quarter-finals. Failing to overcome the German side twice has left the Gunners wanting in a few areas, compounded by the injury absences of Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little and now the ACL rupture suffered by Leah Williamson.

Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig have not travelled to Germany either, although Catley could return. If there is any respite for Arsenal, they have spent all season practising the art of winning while being short-staffed, and in parts it has worked.

There might be more good news too. Alexandra Popp and Marina Hegering, key cogs in the Wolfsburg attacking set-up, are doubtful to start on Sunday, while Lena Lattwein is definitely out until the end of the season with a broken collarbone.

It means we will likely see Wolfsburg set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Oberdorf and Huth as the midfield holders, while Jule Brand, Roord, Sveindis Jonsdottir and Ewa Pajor make up the attack.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to delve into their squad and will likely field a 4-3-3 system that sees Lotte Wubben-Moy pivot the back four.

Eidevall: Wolfsburg have one of the best attacks in Europe

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall:

"We have to be process driven [against Wolfsburg]. It's all about being present fully, playing as well as we can but to remember that no matter what happens, it's only half-time, just like away in Germany last time against Bayern Munich.

"We have to remember that and not do unnecessary things during the games so we can keep good momentum and good results, for the return at Emirates, which we are really looking forward to.

"But we need to make a huge performance to get a good result back home to London.

"They have a lot of power, a lot of speed, a lot of individual qualities that are very different from each other with the player types they have. It gives them variety in the way they attack, but also gives them different options from the bench to change or to try and use different defensive tools.

"They have one of the best attacks in Europe, so it is a tough challenge for us."