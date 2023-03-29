Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich (2-1 aggregate): Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius earn Gunners Champions League semi-final spot

Arsenal overturned a one-goal deficit to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2013 after goals from Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius inspired a sensational 2-0 win over Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium.

The Frauen-Bundesliga leaders held a 1-0 first-leg lead over the Gunners thanks to a Lea Schuller header, but the resurgent Londoners delivered a far more ruthless and clinical display on home turf, scoring twice within the first 25 minutes.

Maanum opened the scoring by firing a rocket into the top left hand corner of Maria-Luisa Grohs' net (20), teed up by an instinctive Leah Williamson flick, before a determined Katie McCabe beat her defender and dinked a cross towards Blackstenius to finish with a towering header (26).

Image: Maanum celebrates her opener for Arsenal against Bayern Munich

The game was much more even after the break, with Arsenal also having to contend with the loss of captain Kim Little to injury early on, but their backline remained rigid and defiant, keeping Bayern at arm's length, while Caitlin Foord missed a fine opportunity to wrap the tie up with 20 minutes to go.

Jonas Eidevall's side, who spurned several more gilt-edged chances to make the scoreline more comfortable, will now face either PSG or Wolfsburg for a place in the Champions League final on June 3.

How slick Gunners booked semi-final spot

Image: Stina Blackstenius celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Bayern Munich

The margin of victory would have been much more comfortable but for a fine goalkeeping display from Grohs and some untidy finishing from Arsenal's forward line.

Owing to Little's early departure, Williamson - celebrating her 26th birthday - was shunted further forward, with that positional shift playing a part in Arsenal's well-worked opener.

The defender-cum-midfielder directed a deft flick into the path of Maanum on the edge of the area, and she bent home a stunning strike for her fifth Champions League goal of an impressive season.

Bayern, so resilient in domestic competition, have leaked just four league goals this term but were powerless to prevent the Gunners doubling their advantage before the half-hour mark when McCabe forced her way to the byline and Blackstenius nodded in from close range.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Grohs was keeping the visitors alive in the second period, saving a point-blank header from Blackstenius before Lotte Wubben-Moy's misplaced cross cannoned back off the crossbar.

Foord then ballooned a wonderful chance over the crossbar having been rolled in smartly by Maanum 12 yards from goal.

McCabe limped off late on to present Eidevall with another injury concern but the Swede will be pleased his Continental Cup winners have at least two more games to add to their packed fixture schedule, as they chase a historic first European final since 2007.

Straus: 'Sad' to exit - Arsenal better team

Bayern Munich head coach Alexander Straus:

"Big congratulations to Arsenal, they have been really good in both legs. Today they were the better team and that is okay. Today we did something that we normally don't do. We gave away the ball too easy.

"The first goal, we had warning signs. That is disappointing that we cannot adapt to the situation. They went high with their press. We could have pushed back, and gone more direct to explore the space. We didn't do that in the right order.

"We've had 14 wins in a row. We lose a bit of confidence after the goal and that doesn't need to happen. We have to keep being brave, but we stopped that. We were a bit shaky, to be honest.

"Today is a tough day for us but we don't have time to dwell. Now we're out. That is sad."

Arsenal have just one game before April's international break, with Eidevall's side hosting Manchester City on Sunday in a huge WSL showdown as the title race hurtles towards its conclusion - kick-off 12.30pm.

Bayern Munich's next outing is also on Sunday, with the Frauen-Bundesliga leaders travelling to ninth-placed Meppen - kick-off 12pm.