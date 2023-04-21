Football authorities warn fans about pitch invasions to avoid repeat of last season's 'unwelcome scenes'

The football authorities have warned fans against pitch invasions as the season draws to a close to avoid a repeat of last year's "unwelcome scenes".

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by a pitch invader, who was later jailed, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted at the Etihad Stadium as supporters ran onto the pitch after Manchester City won the Premier League at the end of last season.

The incidents led to the Premier League and English Football League introducing automatic club bans for pitch invaders, and fans have been reminded they also risk facing police action and criminal records if they are involved in pitch invasions or caught using pyrotechnics.

"The passionate support of fans is a vital part of what makes football so special in this country. It is completely understandable that emotions run high, particularly at this stage of the season when there is so much to play for," read a joint statement from various governing bodies.

"However, we must remind supporters that in the interests of safety and well-being for everyone inside our stadiums, the pitch is for players, managers and officials, while the stands are there for fans to support their team.

"At the end of last season, we witnessed some unwelcome scenes when fans entered the field of play without permission at several grounds. Even if this is done in celebratory fashion, any supporter who comes onto the pitch is breaking the law and putting the welfare of players, coaches, club staff and fellow fans at risk."

The statement was signed by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, Premier League chief Richard Masters, EFL counterpart Trevor Birch, Football Supporters' Association head Kevin Miles, the director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons, and the chair of the FA's Alliance Committee, Jack Pearce.

Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion last season before Swindon Town players were "attacked" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Port Vale.

"We know that this unacceptable behaviour is carried out by a minority of fans, and their actions do not represent most supporters, but they risk ruining the fantastic experience of a football match for everyone," the statement added.

"Our message is clear: fans must stay in the stands and avoid any unnecessary disruption at such a crucial point of the season."