William Saliba expected to miss Arsenal's Premier League clash with Man City on Wednesday

Arsenal defender William Saliba is expected to miss Wednesday night's crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City with his back injury.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will give an update on Saliba's condition in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday amid fears the French defender could miss the rest of the season.

Arsenal are assessing his condition on a daily basis but it appears the trip to the Etihad Stadium will come too soon.

Saliba has missed Arsenal's last five games after coming off injured against Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League tie last month.

Rob Holding has started in the 22-year-old's absence and the Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet during that period.

They have conceded nine goals - seven of which have come in the last three matches - and after big home wins against Crystal Palace and Leeds, Arteta's side are on a run of three consecutive draws which has hindered their chances of securing a first league title since 2004.

The Gunners still sit five points ahead of Man City at the top of the Premier League table, but Pep Guardiola's side have two games in hand and welcome the Gunners to the Etihad Stadium in a potential title decider on Wednesday.

Arsenal have shown complacency during their recent dip in form but Saliba's absence due to injury is a big problem too.

Saliba had started every Premier League game for Arsenal this season before injuring his back and his absence is hurting the Gunners offensively as well as defensively in the Premier League title race with Man City.

Carney: Arsenal fighting but defence a worry

Image: Rob Holding and Thomas Partey look dejected after one of Southampton's goals

Speaking after Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Southampton, Sky Sports' Karen Carney fears Arsenal's defensive struggles are their biggest worry heading to the Etihad.

She said: "I said I didn't see how they were getting back into the game against Southampton but somehow, they are still in this race and scrapping.

"Do I think they can go to City and get the win? No, I don't, but I don't think Arteta could say anything else.

"This is about clean sheets too and at the moment, I don't see how they keep a clean sheet. The defence just doesn't look like it has any confidence and not themselves. That's a bit of a worry when you see how dominant City are.

"It's going to be a big ask but Arsenal are scrapping and fighting."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Whether the point makes that much difference to Arsenal, I'm not quite sure. They've probably got to go to Man City and get three points if they want to go on and win the league. It is still in Arsenal's hands, and we keep saying it, and it just shows you how far ahead they were.

"They've dropped six points in the last three games, and it is still in their hands. They did have a really sizeable lead, but they are going to have to do something miraculous now between now and the end of the season. But we've seen them go on runs before, certainly on the back of losing to Man City at Emirates Stadium.

"That was a big disappointment, but they went on to win the next seven games. They've got six games to go now, and they will have to go and do something special between now and the end of the season to win it."

April 26: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 2: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm