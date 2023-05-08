Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions | Take our quiz to test your knowledge

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title, but how much do you remember of their victorious season? Take our quiz to find out!

Ange Postecoglou's side have achieved an almost perfect campaign to date with 31 wins from 34 games and suffered only one defeat against St Mirren in mid-September.

But do you remember who scored their first goal of the season? And what about some of their memorable moments and incidents?

Test your knowledge on Celtic's title-winning season with our fun quiz below...

Ange Postecoglou 'super proud' of his 'relentless' side

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou raves about Celtic's season after they secured back-to-back titles with a 2-0 victory over Hearts.

Ange Postecoglou says he is "super proud" of his "relentless" Celtic side after they clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under him.

Celtic won the Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over 10-player Hearts thanks to Kyogo Furuhashi's 30th goal of the season before substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh added a second.

The victory gave Celtic an 11th title in 12 seasons and they can secure a domestic treble if they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 at Hampden Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of the standout moments from Celtic's title winning season.

"I'm super proud. It feels like it's been a long year" Postecoglou said. "This group of players and the staff have been outstanding in maintaining an almost impossible standard week in, week out. It's a credit to every one of them.

"We won the title last year and there's always the danger that maybe guys will get ahead of themselves and become complacent, but from the first moment we got back in pre-season they had the target of being stronger this year and a better side, and they've done it every day. They've been relentless in their approach.

"I've had the easy job of watching these guys maintain a ridiculous standard of football and give fantastic commitment to this club.