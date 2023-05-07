Celtic win the Scottish Premiership: The key games as Ange Postecoglou's side retained the title

Celtic are the Scottish Premiership champions again in what has been another memorable season for manager Ange Postecoglou, with just one defeat.

The Australian did not waiver from his footballing philosophy of attacking, entertaining and relentless football as the Hoops once again showed their dominance to clinch the title with four games to spare.

They dropped just seven points on their way to retaining the trophy - a surprise 2-0 defeat at St Mirren and draws against Rangers and Motherwell.

A total of 20 different goalscorers helped fire Celtic to their 53rd top-flight success, so here's a look at the key games that ensured the trophy remains in the East End of Glasgow...

Ross County 1-3 Celtic - August 6, 2022

Moritz Jenz rescued Celtic with a late goal on his debut as they survived a scare in the Highlands against an in-form Ross County.

Kyogo Furuhashi rewarded the visitors' heavy pressure when he converted Jota's cutback shortly after half-time, but Alex Iacovitti thundered in a header to equalise, with Joe Hart then denying County's Owura Edwards.

Jenz glanced home on 84 minutes to secure the victory for Celtic, with Liel Abada adding a third goal in stoppage time.

Dundee United 0-9 Celtic - August 28, 2022

Celtic strolled to a record-breaking away victory as they laid down a marker in the title race with a 9-0 hammering of Dundee United.

Hat-tricks from Kyogo and Abada blew away their hosts, with Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt also scoring.

The emphatic victory saw Celtic move two points clear of Rangers at the top of the table with Jack Ross losing his job at United as a result.

Celtic 4-0 Rangers - September 3, 2022

Celtic swept Rangers aside 4-0 in the first Old Firm game of the season to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They lost Kyogo to an early injury, but an Abada double and a goal from Jota saw them 3-0 ahead by half-time.

A mistake by Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin then allowed David Turnbull to maintain Celtic's 100 per cent record in the Scottish Premiership, with 25 goals scored in just six games.

Celtic 2-1 Motherwell - October 1, 2022

It was Reo Hatate to the rescue as his stunning strike ensured Celtic beat Motherwell to bounce back from defeat to St Mirren, which was their first loss in the Scottish Premiership in a year.

The Japanese midfielder fired into the bottom corner to ease the tension at Celtic Park after Juranovic's own goal had cancelled out Kyogo's opener.

Captain Callum McGregor was sent off late in the game for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The champions remained top of the table, two points ahead of Rangers.

St Johnstone 1-2 Celtic - October 8, 2022

Giorgos Giakoumakis was the hero for Celtic as his last-gasp goal secured victory in a dramatic game at St Johnstone.

Alex Mitchell had sensationally levelled for the Perth side in the 92nd minute following Andrew Considine's earlier own goal, only for the champions to hit back deep in stoppage time.

Giakoumakis turned home Alexandro Bernabei's cross in the fifth minute of time added on to earn the Hoops a 2-1 win and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Hearts 3-4 Celtic - October 22, 2022

VAR took centre stage as Celtic eventually overcame Hearts 4-3 in a thriller at Tynecastle.

Hearts substitute Lawrence Shankland hit a hat-trick but was upstaged by the Hoops, who secured the points thanks to Greg Taylor's first goal for the club.

James Forrest, Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda also netted as the lead changed hands several times.

A pulsating match was also overshadowed by some hotly-debated decisions involving the video technology, which was only in its second week.

Anthony Ralston's goal was disallowed, the video official ordered a retake of Hearts' second penalty and Celtic were denied a penalty despite the ball appearing to strike Michael Smith's arm.

Celtic were four points clear of Rangers at the top of the league after the game.

Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic - December 17, 2022

Turmoil at Rangers had allowed Celtic to move nine points clear at the top of the Premiership and McGregor returned from injury to score late at Aberdeen to hold on to that commanding lead.

Postecoglou's side dominated the match but looked set to drop two points despite having 81 per cent possession and producing 30 wasteful shots.

McGregor finally broke the Dons' resistance in the 87th minute for Celtic's 200th goal under manager Postecoglou as they remained firmly in control of their title defence.

Rangers 2-2 Celtic - January 2, 2023

Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers during the World Cup break and was desperate to cut Celtic's nine-point lead in the first Old Firm clash of 2023.

Kyogo, though, lashed home Jota's deflected cross late on to rescue a 2-2 draw and maintain that gap at the top of the table.

It was Celtic who took an early lead through Maeda but Ryan Kent equalised before James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot after Starfelt had brought down Fashion Sakala in the box.

Celtic 3-2 Rangers - April 8, 2023

Fast forward three months and Celtic were still nine points clear going into the penultimate Old Firm league fixture of the season.

Both sides had won every match since that derby draw in January and this clash was Rangers' last real chance at maintaining a title challenge, and the game did not pass without incident.

After Alfredo Morelos' goal was controversially disallowed for a foul on Alistair Johnston, Kyogo scored either side of Tavernier's free-kick. Jota then wrapped up the victory for the hosts before Tavernier hit his Rangers century with a consolation.

Celtic were 12 points clear and now it was just a matter of when they would clinch the title.

Hearts 0-2 Celtic - May 7, 2023

Celtic went to Tynecastle knowing all they had to do was win and the championship was theirs again.

They did not have it all their own way with the hosts dominating early on before Alex Cochrane was controversially sent off after his yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR check.

Kyogo scored his 30th goal of the season to start the celebrations with substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh adding a second to wrap up Ange Postecoglou's second successive title as Celtic manager.