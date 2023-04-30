Graeme Souness to leave Sky Sports after being a pundit for over a decade

Graeme Souness, who was a player and manager with both Rangers and Liverpool, has been a regular on Sky Sports for over a decade; "I was given an opportunity to do this and it was magnificent," says Souness

Graeme Souness is to step down as a Sky Sports pundit.

Souness made the announcement live on Sky Sports following Liverpool's home game with Tottenham on Super Sunday.

The Scot, who started his playing career at Tottenham before becoming a player and manager with both Rangers and Liverpool, has been a regular on Sky Sports for over a decade.

"I was given an opportunity to do this and it was magnificent," said Souness as he reflected on his time at Sky Sports. "It has just been the most fantastic time for me.

"I love football, l care about football and l worry about it going forward, but in Sky's hands it is in good hands, it is in safe hands."

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "We will miss Graeme's no-nonsense approach in the studio - matched only by his playing style.

"The insight and winning mentality he brought to our viewers as a result of his years' of experience as both a player and a manager has been invaluable to our coverage. We wish him all the best for the future."