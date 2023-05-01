Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says Chelsea managers given impossible job by club's transfer policy

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not repeat Chelsea's mass recruitment mistakes as he prepares to enter the transfer market this summer.

Since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, Chelsea have smashed the British transfer record, spent over £600m on transfers for 17 players, and sacked two managers in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Despite seemingly limitless funds at their disposal, Chelsea's transfer policy has been more of a poisoned chalice, undoubtedly contributing to the downfall of Potter and the club's ongoing troubles under Frank Lampard, with the Blues languishing in 12th in the Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Klopp revealed he empathised with Chelsea's plight but, ahead of spearheading Liverpool's summer transfer business, also expressed happiness at seeing their big-money spending strategy fail.

"We will do business and I understand that football is crazy, it always is," Klopp said. "It means that because Liverpool is doing well, we need five, six or seven players.

"I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest because they are a top, top team. But it's good to see that you can't just bring top players together and hope it works out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have their say on Chelsea's spending during the transfer window.

"You have to bring a team and that's what their guys [the owners] there [at Chelsea] underestimated and gave their coaches an impossible job to do.

"You cannot have two dressing rooms; you cannot train on two pitches. You have to have team spirit. That's the only reason why I'm happy about [Chelsea's failure].

"Chelsea will be fine because they will be fine in the end and be incredibly strong. It's an example at the highest level where you can't do it like that. You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team had a sensational story, now we write a new story."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Liverpool against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Klopp insists his strong relationship with Liverpool's principal owner John W. Henry and director Mike Gordon protect against Chelsea's mistakes being repeated on Merseyside.

"We have a really good relationship, he [John W. Henry] is a really good guy," Klopp added.

"He cares a lot about us but the real work starts with Mike Gordon. John is above all of us. We have the work to do on the next level below and it's all fine."

Who will be on the move this summer? The summer transfer window opens on June 10, 2023 and closes at on September 1, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.