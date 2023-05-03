Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but a deal is yet to be agreed.

Bellingham is set to be one of the most sought-after midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Manchester City also interested in the England midfielder.

Liverpool withdrew from the race to sign Bellingham earlier this year, with the club believing that paying upwards of £100m on just one player is not the right strategy to rectify the drop-off in form they have suffered this season.

The 19-year-old, who has 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season and represented England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has been at the German club since the summer of 2020.

'Not done yet - Man City are still keen'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"It's not done yet and that's the important thing to say. If I know anything about Jude Bellingham and his father who does the deals for him, there will still be irons in the fire elsewhere.

"I suspect it may be possible that Bellingham, his representatives and Dortmund are in advanced negotiations with a number of clubs.

"If Real Madrid get Jude Bellingham, the hottest property in world football right now, it would be a heck of a coup for them. They already had two of the best young midfielders in world football in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, 23 and 20 years old. If they get Bellingham, who is still only 19, that would be an extraordinary midfield by anybody's stretch of the imagination.

"If they get Bellingham, Real are planning for the future, it would be a heck of a signing and leave them with the most formidable midfield in world football.

"It would be a huge blow [to the Premier League] because the state of finances in Europe's top five divisions at the moment, the Premier League is the all-powerful one. It has more finances, more commercial clout. All of the clubs in Spain have been struggling commercially, which is why so many were keen on the European Super League.

"So if Real Madrid were to flex their financial muscles in this way, it would be a big coup for them and a big smack in the teeth for the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in particular because we know those three have been very interested in Bellingham for a lengthy period of time now.

"Liverpool were as well, but Jurgen Klopp said a couple of weeks ago 'You might want a Ferrari, but you can't always have a Ferrari'. They can't afford it, is the truth of the matter, and don't want to spend their entire summer budget on him when they feel there's other areas to strengthen.

"My understanding is Man City are very much still in the hunt for Bellingham, so you wonder how they will respond to this news that Real Madrid are in advanced talks. They've always been in the background and have the financial clout, albeit under the examination of the Premier League charge which is yet to be answered.

"My gut feeling is that it's going to be Manchester City or Real Madrid, and the news we're getting from our colleagues at Sky Germany today would hint he's closer to going to Real than anywhere else, but the deal isn't done yet and that's absolutely crucial.

"I don't think this is done. It's a pretty significant story, but I wouldn't suggest any deal is done or close to being done, it's not. The people around Jude Bellingham have spoken to a number of Europe's elite clubs, including Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea, and I'd be surprised if they were willing to give up the chase at this stage."

'Real would be brilliant move for Bellingham'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock speaking to Sky Sports News:

"I'm not shocked if I'm being completely honest. When Liverpool pulled out of the race, it was almost due to the fact they knew that Bellingham might go to Real Madrid.

"When Bellingham went to Germany, it tells you everything about his personality and the player: he wants to push himself, test himself, learn new languages and play for big clubs.

"You can't deny him going to Real Madrid, it is a magnificent club. It is steeped in history, tradition and everything about it.

"You look that the players who have gone before and what it is about - I think it's a brilliant move.

"I would love to see him at Liverpool, I really would.

"But you look at the move and think: what a brilliant move for such a young player to go to such a huge club.

"I think it frees up Aurelien Tchouameni, he's not played as much football as he would have liked at Real Madrid. Will Liverpool go back in for him?"

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy writing in November 2022:

Real Madrid will position their offer to Bellingham - the most coveted young midfielder in Europe - as his opportunity to become the best player in the world at the place that breeds champions.

Real's charm offensive has already begun and there is great seduction in becoming core to, as the club executive calls it, "the next all-star midfield." Casemiro is gone, Luka Modric is 37, and Toni Kroos wants to retire at the Bernabeu even though he's aware he is part of the present and past but not the future.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelian Tchouameni and Federico Valverde will carry Real forward, with the hierarchy of Florentino Perez, Juni Calafat and Jose Angel Sanchez wanting Bellingham to be the golden thread.

They have the European royalty angle and have not been shy of pointing to Kylian Mbappe's misery this season following his decision to snub them and agree to an eye-watering extension at Paris Saint-Germain coated with an insane level of influence.

The France international was also told he would be front and centre for the Ballon d'Or if he joined Real, and would know how it felt to 'own the Champions League.'

Mbappe, the Spaniards say, opted for power and a swollen bank balance over "the sporting project" and it should serve as a lesson.

PSG do count a Ballon d'Or winner in Lionel Messi, but that is merely by virtue of him being registered at the club during the 2021 edition, which recognised his exploits with Argentina, and on a lesser level, Barcelona.