Jorg Schmadtke: Liverpool hold talks with German over sporting director role at Anfield

Liverpool have held talks with Jorg Schmadtke about becoming their next sporting director.

Schmadtke was a goalkeeper during his playing days before moving into football administration and recently held the title of Managing Director Sport at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg for five years before leaving at the start of February.

Liverpool's current sporting director Julian Ward, 41, leaves his position at the end of the season having told the club he wanted to step down last November after more than a decade at Anfield, just months after officially replacing the hugely successful Michael Edwards in the role.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player At the end of April, Jurgen Klopp said the hunt for Liverpool's new sporting director is going in the right direction, but he's not involved in the discussions

Speaking at the end of April, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had not been involved in the club's talks for Ward's replacement, but that the search "is going in the right direction".

"I am not involved in the talks," Klopp said at the time. "Maybe the talks around, yes, but I am not the person in the club who can give a real answer on where it stands.

"That is in the hands of other people, but from what I have heard, it is all going in the right direction."

There were some suggestions Liverpool may revisit their current transfer structure having seen both Edwards and Ward leave in quick succession, but Klopp refuted these claims.

"Yes [we will continue with a sporting director]," he confirmed. "How many clubs do not have one now? Pretty much everybody has a sporting director and that is because it makes sense."

Liverpool are reportedly set to be busy in this summer's transfer market after a difficult campaign and have already made a strong pitch to Ryan Gravenberch's camp to sign the Netherlands midfielder from Bayern Munich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford

May 15: Leicester (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 20: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm