Jose Mourinho: Paris Saint-Germain show tentative early interest in Roma boss becoming their next manager

Paris Saint-Germain have shown tentative early interest in Roma boss Jose Mourinho becoming their next manager.

The French champions will assess their options at the end of the season, with current head coach Christophe Galtier out of contract in 2024.

Mourinho's future as Roma boss is uncertain heading into the summer and the Portuguese may consider a change of club.

The 60-year-old has a great relationship with PSG sporting director Luis Campos after the pair worked together at Real Madrid.

Mourinho, whose Roma contract expires at the end of next season, guided the Italian side to a first European trophy since 1961 with victory in last season's Europa Conference League.

The former Manchester United manager is aiming for back-to-back European successes with Roma, who take on German side Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the Europa League with the first leg in Italy on Thursday.

Domestically, Roma sit seventh, five points outside the Champions League places with four games remaining.

The former Tottenham head coach is yet to manage in France and a potential move to PSG would see him take charge of his 10th different club after spells at the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

PSG are set for a summer of upheaval with Lionel Messi likely to leave the club, while Neymar faces an uncertain future as the club still search for a first Champions League title.

PSG, who were knocked out of both the Champions League and the French Cup this season at the last-16 stage, are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with four games left.