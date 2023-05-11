Lia Walti: Swiss midfielder signs new Arsenal Women contract - 'It's a special moment for me to commit my future'

Lia Walti has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women.

Walti joined the Gunners in 2018 and has since made 128 appearances in all competitions.

The Swiss midfielder won the Women's Super League title in the 2018/19 season and the 2022/23 edition of the FA Women's League Cup.

"It's a special moment for me to commit my future to Arsenal and I'm very happy and excited," Walti told the club's official website.

"Arsenal means so much to me - it felt like home from the moment I joined and over the years I've built such strong bonds with this club and the community around it. This is an exciting time to be a part of Arsenal and I want to keep making new memories with this group."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "I'm delighted that Lia is staying with us at Arsenal. She is one of the best midfielders in world football and brings us so much in terms of leadership and presence.

"Lia has played a pivotal role within this team during my time here and I'm looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve our goals."

Image: Walti has over 100 caps for Switzerland

Walti has made over 100 appearances for Switzerland, captaining her country since 2019.

The 30-year-old led her national team at the 2022 European Championship in England and is set to do the same at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Head of women's football Clare Wheatley said: "It's fantastic news that Lia has signed a new contract with us.

"Lia is an integral part of what we're building here at Arsenal and I'm sure I speak for everyone at the club and all our supporters when I say how pleased I am that she will continue to wear the red and white moving forward."

