Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to feature against Celtic as Michael Beale demands performance to be proud of in Old Firm

Michael Beale has told Sky Sports News he has "no issues" with departing striker Alfredo Morelos, who will feature in the final Old Firm of the season as he looks for a performance to be "proud" of.

The Ibrox side have failed to beat Celtic in five attempts this season and are out of the running for silverware after their rivals clinched the league title and ended their Scottish Cup title defence in the semi-final.

While Ange Postecoglou's side are chasing a record points tally and a domestic treble, Beale wants his players to put on a performance to end the season on a high.

"In this city it always matters," he told Sky Sports News.

"Each one is a big opportunity to showcase where we're at. We've fallen short in the games this season, only closely, and it's important we give our fans something to end the season with.

"The eyes of the world are on this game. It's a big game, we know what's happened before and with the league title but this is a big game in front of our home fans.

"They'll be there demanding something from their team just like we'll be demanding something from each other.

"It's important we focus, tactically stick to our game plan and then, in front of our home fans, we go and put on a performance we can be proud of."

Beale was critical of Morelos' performance in last weekend's 1-0 win over Aberdeen and has confirmed the striker is leaving at the end of the season, but he is ready to use him against Celtic.

"He'll definitely be involved in the squad," the manager added as he confirmed Ryan Kent and Ben Davies remain out.

"There's no issue with me and Alfredo, we've been on the same page for quite a while.

"We've had a long relationship spanning four, four-and-a-half years and there are no issues whatsoever.

"When he plays well he gets praise. It's important that I'm honest in my feedback to him.

"It's nothing more than that. Last week he came on in the game and wasn't his usual self. He was frustrated as well as everybody else."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the thrilling Old Firm game between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Saturday's game will be Celtic's first since securing a second successive title but Rangers will not form a guard of honour.

"It doesn't become tricky here because in the past it's been turned down and hasn't been done," the former QPR boss said.

""I don't think they would want us to. I think in a stadium with our fans it wouldn't be the right thing to do either.

"We have a lot of respect for them in terms of them winning the league.

"They've clearly been the best team, the league table doesn't lie. But that's been dealt with in the past so that's probably been taken out of my hands, thankfully."

