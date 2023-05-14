Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal title dream unravels against brilliant Brighton as Ilkay Gundogan delivers for Man City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's stunning win at Arsenal in the Premier League

Many of Arsenal's fans made their way towards the Emirates well ahead of kick-off, encouraged by the warm weather and the prospect of watching Manchester City slip up at Everton.

But those hopes were dashed before half-time at Goodison Park as the champions continued their relentless pursuit of a third successive title with their 11th consecutive Premier League win.

That incredible run included a 4-1 dismantling of Arsenal at the Etihad, while the Gunners also threw away leads at West Ham and Liverpool as Pep Guardiola's side increased the pressure on their title rivals to unbearable levels.

In truth it was those three games that have almost certainly handed the title to City but this was the game when Arsenal finally submitted, with Brighton running riot as hope evaporated among the home supporters.

Even Mikel Arteta, so spiky for most of the game, could not bring himself to fume about Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan's goals, remaining almost motionless on the touchline, perhaps contemplating what it will take to catch Guardiola, his former boss, next season.

Joe Shread

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi discusses the future of his key players

Risk and reward is the story of Brighton's style and their spectacular win over Arsenal summed that up. Mikel Arteta claimed that there were six occasions in the first half when his team could have punished Roberto De Zerbi's side by winning the ball high up the pitch and scoring. They didn't.

Instead, Jason Steele continued to play passes out from the back that would make a neutral nervous. The Brighton goalkeeper does not just see passing angles that others in his position can't, he has the confidence and skill to execute those passes too. It makes this team unique in their approach.

It will be a challenge to maintain it to this standard given the resources of the clubs against which they are now competing. De Zerbi himself has suggested that Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will move on in the summer. There will be interest in others such as Kaoru Mitoma.

But Brighton have a clear identity now under the Italian and if they can continue to recruit to that model then the future can be exciting, nevertheless. And not just for the Brighton supporters but for everyone who has the privilege of watching this thrilling football.

Adam Bate

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the clash between Everton and Manchester City in the Premier League

He wears the captain's armband and Ilkay Gundogan has stepped forward to lead Man City towards glory over the past week. Two goals at Leeds last week maintained the title push. An assist at Real Madrid boosted the Champions League dream. And two goals and an assist combined took Man City to victory at Everton to edge closer to the Premier League crown.

It's been some week for the German - and makes it all the more remarkable he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep him. It's easy to see why.

Gundogan was actually Guardiola's first signing at Man City, back in 2016. The midfielder has been a central figure during this hugely successful era and, after his 300th appearance for the club, he noted the experience players such as himself can bring to these high-pressure moments at the end of the season.

It's invaluable. And so is the ability to score a goal like his delicious first at Goodison, or to bend in a free-kick like he did in the second half. Players like Gundogan are priceless and Guardiola knows it.

Peter Smith

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin lasted just 45 minutes against Man City

Everton were still in the game even at 2-0 down to Manchester City as they headed back down the tunnel at the break. However, when they emerged following their half-time oranges, their task had become impossible. Why? Because Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not appear.

The Toffees, who have two games to save their season against Wolves and Bournemouth, are now sweating on the fitness of Calvert-Lewin after he was withdrawn and replaced by Neal Maupay due to a "tight groin" according to Dyche.

It's not overly dramatic to suggest that the striker is almost everything to the team. He was exceptional against Manchester City - much like he was in the 5-1 win over Brighton. He held the ball, he ran the channels, he gave his defence breathers. The lone striker role is made for him and he's now got the experience to really kick-on - if, and it's a big if, he can stay fit.

Dyche said: "Dom had a tight groin and because of his history we had to get him off. We'll have to wait and see but the hope is he came off before damage was done."

The next few days in terms of diagnosis are crucial. Everton fans will be checking their phones for updates by the minute.

Lewis Jones

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the clash between Brentford and West Ham in the Premier League

When the news broke that 20-goal striker Ivan Toney would be missing for Brentford against West Ham, it was a test of how the Bees would cope without their talisman. It was a test they passed with flying colours.

The front three of Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa terrorised a much-changed West Ham side all afternoon as they helped fire Brentford to a deserved 2-0 victory.

Individually they all impressed.

Mbeumo scored the opener and had six shots in the match - the most of any player. Wissa nodded in the second with one of his five shots inside the box - no player had more. Schade whipped in some lovely crosses creating two chances - only Mathias Jensen made more.

But together they combined superbly to overrun the West Ham defence and cause them all manner of problems. Between them they had 13 shots and 27 touches in the opposition box.

Come the full-time whistle, Toney's absence had been forgotten with Bees boss Thomas Frank delighted with how his front three performed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says his side were 'in complete control' in their 2-0 victory over West Ham

"I think the front three looked exciting," he said following the victory. "Kevin, Wissa and Bryan together looked good.

"I would obviously like Ivan in the team, but you need other players that can step in and Wissa, again today, stepped in and scored. Fantastic."

If Toney remains absent for Saturday's game at Tottenham, Frank can be confident he has the firepower and quality to win another London derby.

Declan Olley