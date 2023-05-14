Arsenal 0-3 Brighton: Gunners' Premier League title hopes left in tatters by sensational Seagulls

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered what will surely be a fatal blow on Sunday, with Brighton's sensational 3-0 victory at the Emirates meaning Manchester City can be crowned champions next week.

City - who secured a comfortable win at Everton earlier in the day - will clinch a fifth title in six seasons if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Any other result in that fixture will give City the chance to seal the trophy in front of their own fans against Chelsea next Sunday.

After City's victory at Goodison Park it was effectively all or nothing for the Gunners against Brighton but they were unable to rise to the occasion against a Brighton side that responded emphatically to their humiliation at the hands of Everton earlier this week.

In a feisty encounter that simmered throughout, Julio Enciso struck the first blow when he nodded in Pervis Estupinan's cross from just yards out after Jakub Kiwior went down when Evan Ferguson trod on his boot, which came off.

Kiwior's decision to go down split the Sky Sports pundits. "A big strong centre-half, really?" said an unimpressed Roy Keane, while Micah Richards insisted it was a foul by Ferguson.

The Seagulls then toyed with their hosts, who saw Mikel Arteta booked for dissent as they grew increasingly frustrated, and delivered the knockout punch when Deniz Undav punished former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard's loose pass by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale.

Estupinan then added a third when he followed up Ramsdale's weak save by prodding home the rebound and sparking wild celebrations on the south coast - and in Manchester.

While Arsenal were dejected, Brighton and their supporters will now look forward to the prospect of securing European football - and perhaps even an outside shot at the Champions League qualifying spots - when they go to Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

How Brighton shot down Gunners

Image: Brighton celebrate their second goal as they claimed a stunning win at Arsenal

With Arsenal attempting to hang onto City's coattails and Brighton eyeing a Europa League spot, both sides knew the importance of claiming victory, and the tone was set within five minutes when Gabriel Martinelli smashed into Kaoru Mitoma.

Moises Caicedo gained retribution moments later with a lunging tackle on the Arsenal forward, with both offences somehow not being punished by a yellow card.

Team news Arsenal made one change to the side that won at Newcastle last time out, with Kieran Tierney coming in at left-back for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko

Brighton made four changes after their thrashing at the hands of Everton, with Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson replacing Adam Webster, Deniz Undav, Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck

Martinelli had to be replaced following Caicedo’s tackle and was seen in a protective boot at full-time. Trossard came on to replace him amid a chorus of boos from the travelling supporters.

The Belgian almost silenced them when he clipped a shot against the bar, while Brighton went close when Ramsdale tipped over Enciso’s shot after a sweeping move.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka dragged shots wide and Jason Steele saved from Gabriel Jesus, but the Seagulls had the standout chance of the first half when Enciso skied a shot despite Ramsdale lying prone after superb work by Mitoma.

Enciso did find the back of the net just after half-time, though, nodding in Estupinan’s cross as Kiwior hit the floor, with Gary Neville telling Sky Sports: "As a centre-half, surely you just have to stand up and let the attack finish?"

The goal increased the heat on Arteta, who had been ticking all afternoon, and he went into the book after one outburst too many, with the reality beginning to dawn that this was the day on which their dreams of a first Premier League title in 19 years would be extinguished.

Danny Welbeck and Alexis Mac Allister went close to doubling Brighton’s lead as they turned the screw on their hosts, with Arsenal unable to shake the impressive visitors from their groove.

Reiss Nelson was summoned from the bench and almost scored with his first touch but there would be no repeat of his heroics against Bournemouth in this stadium earlier this season.

Undav then punished Trossard's mistake with a delicate chip over Ramsdale that prompted De Zerbi to charge towards the corner flag in celebration.

The Brighton boss then produced a knee slide along his technical area as Estupinan crowned a remarkable win that moves his side up to sixth and within touching distance of Europe.

Relentless City finally grind down Arsenal

Image: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was unable to lead his side to a much-needed victory

Many of Arsenal’s fans made their way towards the Emirates well ahead of kick-off, encouraged by the warm weather and the prospect of watching City slip up at Everton.

But those hopes were dashed before half-time at Goodison Park as the champions continued their relentless pursuit of a third successive title with their 11th consecutive Premier League win.

That incredible run included a 4-1 dismantling of Arsenal at the Etihad, while the Gunners also threw away leads at West Ham and Liverpool as Pep Guardiola’s side increased the pressure on their title rivals to unbearable levels.

In truth, it was those three games that have almost certainly handed the title to City but this was the match in which Arsenal finally submitted, with Brighton running riot as hope evaporated among the home supporters.

Even Arteta, so spiky for most of the game, could not bring himself to fume about Undav and Estupinan’s goals, remaining almost motionless on the touchline, perhaps contemplating what it will take to catch Guardiola, his former boss, next season.

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 5.30pm in their final away game of the season. The Gunners then host Wolves on the final day on May 28.

Brighton are in midweek action as they visit Newcastle on Thursday night, kick-off 7.30pm live on Sky Sports, before hosting Southampton the following Sunday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side then host Arsenal's title rivals Manchester City on May 24, live on Sky Sports, before going to Aston Villa on the final day.

