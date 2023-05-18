Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal goalkeeper signs new long-term contract after two years at club

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term deal.

The England international's new contract runs until 2026, with the option of a further year.

Ramsdale has made 76 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining from Sheffield United two years ago, establishing himself as the Gunners' No 1 'keeper.

"[There's a] family feel to the football club," said Ramsdale in a message to the Arsenal fans after signing his contract. "I can't imagine anywhere else for my home stadium to be, or my home.

"I feel honoured that you guys have welcomed me in and I feel honoured that the staff want me to stay. So it was the easiest decision in the world for me to commit my future to the Arsenal.

"So let's keep moving forward as a club and make more special memories."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added: "We're all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract. The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

"It's great that we're continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We're all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club."

While Ramsdale has committed his future to Arsenal, midfielder Granit Xhaka is increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

Xhaka is about to enter final 12 months of his contract and - as it stands - no talks are planned over an extension.

Bayer Leverkusen are thought to be confident of signing him for next season.

The 30-year-old is in his seventh season at Arsenal. He joined from Borussia Monchengladbach for around £30m in 2016.

The Swiss midfielder is in the best scoring season at the club, having netted seven times in all competitions in a new-found attacking role for Arsenal this term.

