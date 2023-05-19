SFWA Manager of the Year: Ange Postecoglou, Barry Robson, Stephen Robinson & James McPake nominated

Ange Postecoglou, Stephen Robinson, Barry Robson and James McPake have all been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year award.

Postecoglou, who won Manager of the Year at the PFA Scotland awards, has led Celtic to a second successive Premiership title.

All that stands between Celtic and a fifth treble in seven seasons is Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who Postecoglou's side face in next month's Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen were seventh in the Scottish Premiership when Barry Robson took interim charge in January following Jim Goodwin's sacking.

The 44-year-old, who has since signed a two-year deal as permanent manager, has guided the Dons to third in the league and on the brink of securing European football for next season.

Image: Celtic's Ange Postecoglou won the SFWA award last season

Stephen Robinson overhauled the St Mirren squad last summer and they still have a chance of European football after securing their first top-six finish since the split was introduced.

James McPake took charge at Dunfermline last May after their relegation to League One and has taken them back to the Championship at the first attempt.

The Pars won the title with three games to spare with the target now a return to the top flight for the first time since 2012.

SFWA Young Player of the Year shortlist

Lyall Cameron (Dundee)

Max Johnston (Motherwell)

Adam Montgomery (St Johnstone, on loan from Celtic)

Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers)

The Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.