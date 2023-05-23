Malky Thomson: Rangers women's head coach to stand down after Scottish Cup final

Rangers women's head coach Malky Thomson is stepping down after the Scottish Cup final to return to the club's academy set up.

The announcement comes after the team failed to defend their SWPL title after losing to Glasgow City on the final day of the season.

Thomson was appointed to the role in 2020 as Rangers transitioned to being Scotland's first full-time professional women's set-up.

He led them to their first Scottish title in 2022 after completing the league season undefeated.

The 54-year-old also led Rangers women in their first Champions League campaign, winning the initial group stage against the champions of Hungary and Greece, before losing to Benfica after extra-time.

He will lead the team at Hampden Park on Sunday as they look to add the Scottish Cup to the Sky Sports Cup they won in December.

Incoming chief executive, James Bisgrove, commented: "Malky has achieved historic successes and will be remembered as the coach who led us to our first-ever league title and first journey in the Champions League.

"When Malky was asked to leave his academy role and become women's head coach, he did so with great energy and enthusiasm. Phase one of our women's football strategy was to create Scotland's first full-time professional, fully-integrated team.

"Malky then led us through phase two, as we won our first-ever trophies, and the club had always agreed with him that, as we entered phase three of the strategy, he would return to his academy position, where his experience will be invaluable.

"On behalf of the board, I congratulate Malky for his fantastic contribution to the women's football programme. We will now commence the search for a new women's head coach who will join Rangers in the summer.'

"For now, the focus remains on finishing this season on a high, with the team aiming to win the Scottish Cup for the first time in our history."

Thomson was planning for next season

Speaking after losing to Glasgow City on the final day of the season, Thomson vowed to strengthen ahead of next season:

"I'm extremely proud of the club, the players and the backing we've had all season.

"We've won one cup [Sky Sports Trophy] and we're still competing next week in the Scottish Cup and the game is going in the right direction and the girls are getting better.

"This will probably be the first time that the girls have been under that kind of pressure and dealing with that was somewhat difficult for the girls, but they've now experience that which is great.

"We'll now look to next season, we'll strengthen and we'll crack on."

Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

