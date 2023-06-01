Frida Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal Women

Frida Maanum has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women.

Maanum joined the Gunners in July 2021 from Linkopings FC in Sweden and has since made 78 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.

The 23-year-old's new deal comes off the back of a stellar second season in north London in which she made 38 appearances and registered 16 goals and nine assists - a team high for goal involvements in the 2022/23 season.

"It feels great - I love Arsenal and I'm looking forward to continuing my time here," said Maanum. "This is a place where I can develop and learn from the players around me and take steps both on and off the pitch.

"We've had some really special moments this season and the connection with our supporters has been fantastic, so I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Image: Maanum helped Arsenal finish third in the WSL

In recognition of her impressive season, Maanum was nominated for the PFA and Barclays WSL Player of the Season awards and was chosen by the Arsenal Women Supporters' Club as their outstanding performer for the campaign.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Frida has been one of the outstanding performers in world football this season and we're delighted that she has agreed a new deal with us.

"Since joining us two seasons ago, Frida has developed into a wonderful player and has contributed an impressive number of goals and assists this year. I believe there is a very high ceiling for what Frida can achieve in the game and I'm so pleased she will continue to wear Arsenal colours moving forward."

