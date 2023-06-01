Phil Neville sacked by David Beckham's Inter Miami after defeat to New York Red Bulls leaves them bottom of MLS Eastern Conference

Phil Neville has been sacked by David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami after defeat to New York Red Bulls left them bottom of the Eastern Conference after 15 games.

Wednesday's 1-0 loss was their fourth defeat in a row and their 10th from 15 games in the league this season, giving Inter Miami the third-worst record across the MLS.

Neville hit out at fans following the defeat after his son, Harvey, was booed when he came on as a late substitute.

The former England Women manager was appointed Inter Miami head coach in January 2021 and helped the team reach the MLS Cup play-offs in 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Inter Miami head coach, Phil Neville has told the club's fans to direct criticism at him and not the team's young players after they lost again in MLS.

In a statement, Miami co-owner Beckham paid tribute to former Man Utd team-mate Neville, saying: "Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach.

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person."

Neville added: "I would like to thank the ownership group for their trust and making me a part of this project, the players and staff for their impressive commitment, dedication and hard work and the fans for their unwavering support for the club since day one.

"I'm grateful to have played a part in the growth of this club and wish Inter Miami CF all the best in the future."

Image: Phil Neville has been sacked by Inter Miami after a run of 10 defeats from 15 in the MLS this season

Neville, the ex-Man Utd and Everton defender, joined Inter Miami in 2021, just two years on from the franchise's inception, but could only lead the team to an 11th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference.

That improved last year, with Miami reaching the first round of the play-offs, before they were comfortably seen off by New York City in the first round.

With only 15 of the 34 league matches of the 2023 season played, Neville's Miami had lost only four games fewer than in the entirety of 2022 at the time of his sacking.