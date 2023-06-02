Hearts, Hibernian charged over Edinburgh derby scuffles on final day of Scottish Premiership season

Hearts and Hibs have been served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association after disorder among their players and staff at the end of last weekend's fiery Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

At full-time, following a clash that ended 1-1, two skirmishes erupted on the pitch, one directly in front of the two technical areas and another just moments afterwards in the centre circle.

Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher and substitute shot-stopper Ross Stewart as well as Hibs manager Lee Johnson and unused substitute Rocky Bushiri were all shown red cards for their part in the post-match chaos.

And on Friday it emerged that the two clubs have been charged, alleged to have breached disciplinary rule 204, which states that: "All clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match.

"In particular, clubs and recognised football bodies are responsible for ensuring that its officials, team staff, employees and players refrain from any one or a combination of the following: (a) becoming involved in a confrontation; b) conduct that is likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation with players and/or team staff from the opposing team and/or match officials; (c) conduct that may otherwise incite disorder."

The hearing for both clubs is due to take place on June 29.

'Very ugly scenes at full time'

Analysis by Sky Sports News'Mark Benstead at Tynecastle:

"The two managers clashed at full-time. I saw arms raised between the two managers, both sets of technical staff joined in. Hearts goalkeeping coach (Paul) Gallacher then got involved, as did various other members of the backroom staff.

"That then seemed to be diffused, but it all started again in the centre circle as players from both sides got involved with each other, arms were again raised, one of the unused Hibs subs seemed to be antagonising one of the Hearts players.

"It was very, very ugly and for quite a prolonged period of time."

What the managers said...

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith:

"I was shaking hands and getting out of there, I wasn't getting involved in anything.

"I know these situations can turn into things, especially in a derby with high emotions, but I was just buzzing to get the result and enjoy it with the fans."

Hibs boss Lee Johnson:

"It was a classic 'my dad's bigger than your dad' melee-type thing. It was a case of two managers who don't like each other very much and that's what started it.

"I'll keep the hot water bottle that was thrown at me for winter!

"There was a bit of needle but it happens, technical areas are a passionate place. It's not a problem, we move on.

"I've been a manager that long, you see it all in the technical area. It means nothing.

"He's had seven games as a manager and I just think the way he speaks is disrespectful to the previous manager.

"We'll see after 250 games if he's lucky enough to still be in charge of any club and if he still has that attitude."