Eden Hazard: Real Madrid to release former Chelsea forward at end of June

Eden Hazard will leave Real Madrid at the end of this month, a year before his contract was due to expire.

The Belgium international joined the club from Chelsea in 2019, in a deal that could have risen to £130m if all bonus payments were paid.

Hazard signed an initial five-year deal until 2024, but his time at Real Madrid has been beset by injuries and poor form.

During his time at Real Madrid, he scored seven goals in 76 appearances, 10 of which came in all competitions in the 2022/23 season.

Among the trophies won at the club are two LaLiga titles, one Champions League and one Copa Del Rey.

A statement said: "Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023.

"Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won eight titles: one European Cup, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage."

It was also announced on Saturday that Mariano would be leaving. The striker came through the club's academy, spending six seasons in the first team.

Asensio to leave Real Madrid, set to sign for PSG

Image: Marco Asensio is also leaving Real Madrid this summer

Hazard's departure comes after it was announced earlier on Saturday that Marco Asensio will also be leaving Real Madrid.

According to Sky Germany, the forward is close to signing a pre-contract deal to join Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations are in the final stages, with the 27-year-old set to sign a four-year contract.

Asensio joined Real Madrid in 2014 before being loaned out to former club Mallorca and Espanyol. He went on to win three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and three Champions Leagues at the Bernabeu.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Asensio has made 50 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term and could turn out for the club for the final time in their last game of the season, at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Reports have suggested that Real had offered the attacker a new contract but that he decided against extending his nine-year stay at the club.

This appeared to be reflected in the club's statement on his departure, which said: "The Madridistas will never forget his career and his exemplary behaviour during all this time. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and his whole family good luck in this new stage."

PSG are set to lose some of their big-name stars this summer, with Lionel Messi and former Real captain Sergio Ramos already confirming their departure from the club.