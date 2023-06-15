Brighton: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Brighton will host newly-promoted Luton Town in their opening game of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls, who finished last season in sixth to earn a Europa League spot, then travel to Wolves before entertaining West Ham at the Amex Stadium later in August.

Brighton fans will be made to wait until late December for their first derby clash, facing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park two days before Christmas, with the return fixture set for February 3.

Roberto De Zerbi's side face a tough May run-in with a trip to Newcastle in their penultimate game, before closing out the season at home to Manchester United.

Their Europa League group stage commences on September 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Kaoru Mitoma's standout moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Luton Town (h)

19: Wolves (a)

26: West Ham (h)

September

2: Newcastle (h)

16: Manchester United (a)

23: Bournemouth (h)

30: Aston Villa (a)

October

7: Liverpool (h)

21: Manchester City (a)

28: Fulham (h)

November

4: Brighton (a)

11: Sheffield United (h)

25: Nottingham Forest (a)

December

2: Chelsea (a)

5: Brentford (h)

9: Burnley (h)

16: Arsenal (a)

23: Crystal Palace (a)

26: Tottenham (h)

30: West Ham (a)

January

13: Wolves (h)

30: Luton Town (a)

February

3: Crystal Palace (h)

10: Tottenham (a)

17: Sheffield United (a)

24: Everton (h)

March

2: Fulham (a)

9: Nottingham Forest (h)

16: Manchester City (h)

30: Liverpool (a)

April

2: Brentford (a)

6: Arsenal (h)

13: Burnley (a)

20: Chelsea (h)

27: Bournemouth (a)

May

4: Aston Villa (h)

11: Newcastle (a)

19: Manchester United (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024