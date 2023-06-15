Sheffield United: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Sheffield United face Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane in their first game back in the Premier League, ahead of meetings with Nottingham Forest and Man City in August.

The Blades will begin their campaign on Saturday August 12, with a 3pm kick-off against Crystal Palace, with treble-winning City visiting on August 26.

In a bumper December featuring seven matches, Sheffield United will play fellow promoted sides Burnley and Luton - the visit of the Hatters coming on Boxing Day - as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and the reverse fixture at Manchester City.

As the season reaches a climax in May, Sheffield United will take on Forest at home and Everton away before hosting Tottenham on the final day on May 19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bramall Lane erupts as Sheffield Utd beat West Brom 2-0 and seal their spot back in the Premier League

August

12: Crystal Palace (h) - kick-off 3pm

19: Nottingham Forest (a)

26: Man City (h)

September

2: Everton (h)

16: Tottenham (a)

23: Newcastle (h)

30: West Ham (a)

October

7: Fulham (a)

21: Man Utd (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

November

4: Wolves (h)

11: Brighton (a)

25: Bournemouth (h)

December

2: Burnley (a)

5: Liverpool (h)

9: Brentford (h)

16: Chelsea (a)

23: Aston Villa (a)

26: Luton (h)

30: Man City (a)

January

13: West Ham (h)

31: Crystal Palace (a)

February

3: Aston Villa (h)

10: Luton (a)

17: Brighton (h)

24: Wolves (a)

March

2: Arsenal (h)

9: Bournemouth (a)

16: Man Utd (a)

30: Fulham (h)

April

3: Liverpool (a)

6: Chelsea (h)

13: Brentford (a)

20: Burnley (h)

27: Newcastle (a)

May

4: Nottingham Forest (h)

11: Everton (a)

19: Tottenham (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.