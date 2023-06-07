Nike unveil women's-led football boot Phantom Luna ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

The Phantom Luna boot, which has been two years in the making and features a unique design, specifically requested by female footballers; the boot has a higher collar that provides increased lockdown to reduce rotational traction, as well as a breakthrough new traction pattern
Thursday 8 June 2023 14:41, UK
Nike have unveiled their most "researched women's-led football boot design" in history ahead of the Women's World Cup.
The Phantom Luna boot which has been two years in the making and features a unique design, specifically requested by female footballers.
The boot is not purely female-specific but has been designed with the female foot primarily at the forefront of consideration with certain design aspects.
Nike's research found that the women's game is concentrated more towards attacking as a team and demands more touch passes in general, which has seen the Phantom Luna manufactured with larger touch zones to optimise boot-to-ball connection.
The Phantom Luna is anatomically designed with a lower cuff to accommodate the female ankle, while the higher collar provides increased lockdown to reduce rotational traction at the knee, thereby reducing the risk of ACL injuries for both men and women.
The boot also has arch heights available ranging from flat foot to high arch, while the design attempts to combat Achilles irritation with high cuff heels to reduce break-in time during fast-paced matches.
The Phantom Luna has a new and innovative circular stud pattern, named the Cyclone 360, which will allow players to move more freely with agility, precision and security on the pitch.
"Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike's focus on being her biggest champion," said Dr Elysia Davis, principal researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab.
"From research to testing to design, we put her at the centre of the process. With Phantom Luna, we're offering a boot that is thoughtfully designed for her with a new circular stud pattern and fit, helping athletes to move with precision and confidence on the pitch."
The Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand and will kick-off on July 20, with the final on August 20.
England are in Group D, along with Denmark, China and Haiti.
All times UK BST
July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (8am)
Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11am)
July 21
Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (3.30am)
Group A: Philippines vs Switzlerland (6am)
Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (8.30am)
July 22
Group E: USA vs Vietnam (2am)
Group C: Zambia vs Japan (8am)
Group D: England vs Haiti (10.30am)
Group D: Denmark vs China (1pm)
July 23
Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am)
Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am)
Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am)
July 24
Group G: Italy vs Argentina (7am)
Group H: Germany vs Morocco (9.30am)
Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12pm)
July 25
Group H: Colombia vs South Korea (3am)
Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30am)
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (9am)
July 26
Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (6am)
Group C: Spain vs Zambia (8.30am)
Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (1pm)
July 27
Group E: USA vs Netherlands (2am)
Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am)
Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11am)
July 28
Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (1am)
Group D: England vs Denmark (9.30am)
Group D: China vs Haiti (12pm)
July 29
Group G: Sweden vs Italy (8.30am)
Group F: France vs Brazil (11am)
Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm)
July 30
Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (5.30am)
Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10.30am)
Group A: Norway vs Philippines (8am)
Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am)
July 31
Group C: Japan vs Spain (8am)
Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (8am)
Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11am)
Group B: Canada vs Australia (11am)
August 1
Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am)
Group E: Portugal vs USA (8am)
Group D: China vs England (12pm)
Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12pm)
August 2
Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (8am)
Group G: South Africa vs Italy (8am)
Group F: Panama vs France (11am)
Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11am)
August 3
Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11am)
Group H: South Korea vs Germany (11am)
August 5
Group A winner vs Group C runner-up (5am)
Group C winner vs Group A runner-up (8am)
August 6
Group E winner vs Group G runner-up (3am)
Group G winner vs Group E runner-up (10am)
August 7
Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (11.30am)
Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (8.30am)
August 8
Group H winner vs Group F runner-up (9am)
Group F winner vs Group H runner-up (12pm)
August 11
QF1: Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (2am)
QF2: Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (8.30am)
August 12
QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (8am)
QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (11.30am)
August 15
SF1: Winner of Quarter Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter Final 2 (8am)
August 16
SF2: Winner of Quarter Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter Final 4 (11am)
August 19
Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2 (9am)
August 20
Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (11am)