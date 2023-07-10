Scottish Premiership: New strips for 2023/24 campaign revealed

Scottish Premiership clubs have been releasing their latest strips for the new season, which is your favourite?

Many have gone back in time for a retro feel for the 2023/24 season while others have stuck to tradition and there are some which are dividing opinions.

We take a look at the shirts the players will be wearing when the new season kicks off in August...

Aberdeen

While Aberdeen have yet to reveal their new home kit, their away strip has caused quite a stir.

The Northern Lights kit is black with brightly-coloured "cosmic swirls" which the club says was inspired by "the sights and colours often found in the sky that are synonymous with our special part of the world."

The title also makes reference to the famous old Dons song The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen which was written in the 1950's and is played at every home game at Pittodrie shortly before kick-off.

Celtic

Celtic's latest home strip is dividing opinion.

Inspired by the stained glass windows at the original entrance to Celtic Park, a black trim has been added to the club's usual simple green and white design.

The traditional green and white hoops have also taken an irregular squiggly pattern that has left some supporters unhappy.

There has been more positivity about the away jersey which is all-black, with green and white trims on the collar and sleeves.

The traditional Adidas three-stripe in green down the sleeves with the club claiming the design, which features a light hint of tartan on the collar and cuffs, is "wrapped in Scottish heritage."

Dundee

Dundee launched their new home kit back in March and it has been a hit with the fans as they return to the Scottish Premiership.

The dark blue kit also has a tartan trim and a nod to its Tayside heritage with "Dee till eh deh" on the back of the top.

There is also a limited edition Museum version of the shirt, containing no sponsors, which which was launched in the V&A Dundee in March as part of their Tartan exhibition.

The away kit is an all white offering with two thin vertical stripes of pale blue tartan on the left side.

It is paired with white shorts and socked which are trimmed with blue and gold.

Hearts

MND Scotland will continue to adorn the front of Hearts' famous maroon jersey and, as the club enters its 150th anniversary celebrations, each of this season's kits pay homage to the club's history.

The home kit takes inspiration from the Heart of Midlothian on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. The deep maroon shirt incorporates the world-renowned mosaic through a striking sleeve graphic, which bears tonal elements to create a stunning visual.

The maroon crew collar and sleeve cuffs are complimented by the Jambos' traditional white shorts and maroon socks.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The away kit is a revamp of the shirt pattern from the 1993/94 home top.

Updated through an injection of pink, Hearts say it is a "modern portrayal of a classic whilst paying homage to the teams of yesteryear."

Hibernian

Hibs' new home kit has a retro feel to it.

Featuring an emerald green body and white sleeves, the shirt also has a white collar with a green strip and green piping on the sleeve cuffs.

The white shorts carry minimal green detailing while the club has also brought back green and white hooped socks.

Hibs have returned to purple for their new away kit, a colour which has always been popular with the support.

It features a deep purple body with an Aztec design on the sleeves, collar, and trim with the club crest is embroidered in green on the front left.

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have stuck to the basics with their home kit for the new season.

It pays homage to the nineties era with its famous blue and white stripes and a stylish button-down collar, which also has a crimson red stripe added.

The traditional blue and white striped jersey is complemented by the return of Killie Blue shorts and socks, both adorned with the iconic Hummel chevrons.

Livingston

No new kits released yet

Motherwell

After last season's 'Ajax-like' design it is a return to a classic claret and amber strip for Motherwell for the new season.

The traditional claret hoop returns to the middle of the shirt, with thick sections also found around the collar and sleeve end.

Thin white and amber trim is also applied in these areas.

Claret shorts with amber and white details down the side, accompanied by amber socks with claret folds complete the look.

Rangers

The new home jersey keeps Rangers' traditional colour scheme but has subtle stripes with darker and lighter blue tones.

The collar also features a lot more prominently in the latest edition of the kit, with a red rim around it.

The kit has been dubbed the 'Revolution Ready' kit which could reference Michael Beale's summer squad transition.

Rangers say the new shirt "offers a refined and modern reimagination of a memorable period for The Gers."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The new away kit is a fresh take on the classic red, white, and blue designs that have been popular in the past.

It comes with pinstripes on the bottom that fade out to the middle of the shirt with a red, white and blue collar and sleeve cuffs.

Ross County

The Staggies' new home kit marks a return to a predominantly navy blue strip, with a white collar added.

It celebrates the Caberfeidh, or stags antlers, in the club's badge that honours the Seaforth Highlanders regiment.

Ross County staged a dramatic comeback against Partick Thistle in the play-off final to secure a fifth consecutive season in the Premiership.

St Johnstone

No new kits released yet.

St Mirren

St Mirren say their new home strip connects the "past, present and future" and pays homage to the kit worn in the Anglo-Scottish Cup as well as their first-ever match in Europe.

It has a classic style of a 'V' neck shape and gold badge while chevrons run down the shirt sleeves comparable with the vintage top from 1979-81.

The standout feature is the Buddies' iconic check pattern which originated from the Royal Stewart family who founded the Paisley Abbey in 1163 and it symbolises the club's heritage and connection to its town.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.