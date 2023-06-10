David Moyes expected to remain West Ham boss after David Sullivan talks

David Moyes is expected to stay on as West Ham manager following talks with owner David Sullivan on Friday.

Moyes delivered the club's first trophy in 43 years with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Prague on Wednesday and was linked with the vacant Celtic job, but with a year left to run on his contract is likely to stay at the London Stadium.

The pair discussed summer transfer plans as well as the manager's future, after Sullivan admitted on Thursday that captain and talisman Declan Rice will be sold this summer.

Sullivan admitted a gentleman's agreement - which Sky Sports News reported on last month - means they will allow a player who still has two years remaining on his contract to leave.

Asked whether lifting the trophy in Prague was Rice's last action as a West Ham player, Sullivan told talkSPORT: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement."

Rice, meanwhile, heaped praise on Moyes during the club's trophy parade.

He told Sky Sports: "I think he goes down as the best manager West Ham's ever had.

"The circumstances when he first came in, he's kept us up twice, we've finished sixth and seventh, Europa League semi-final and now we've won the cup.

"He deserves all the credit he gets. He's a top man."

Roma want Scamacca loan deal

Roma want to sign West Ham striker Gianlucca Scamacca on loan.

The Italian club are looking for a new forward following a serious injury to Tammy Abraham on the final day of the season.

They are expected to formalise their interest in Scamacca, who is also on the radar of AC Milan. The 24-year-old scored only three Premier League goals last season - his first at West Ham.

He has not played for them since January due to a knee injury, missing the Europa Conference League final, having joined the Hammers from Sassuolo for £35.5m last summer.

David Moyes handed his Europa Conference League winners' medal to his father after hailing his first major trophy win as the best night of his career.

Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner saw West Ham seal a dramatic and historic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the final in Prague as the Hammers secured a first piece of silverware since 1980's FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965.

Moyes' dad, 87-year-old David Snr, has been on every step of West Ham's European tour and joined his son on the pitch after the final whistle.

"He was the first one, I thought I should get it round his neck," said the jubilant West Ham boss. "He's watched a lot over the years and I hope he enjoyed it."

Moyes added: "He's still going strong, still wants to come to the game. It's great, it was a great moment to have your family at the game.

"These sorts of moments as a manager don't come around too often. You have to work very hard.

"The family, from young boys, they always want to support you. You don't get enough good moments in football sometimes but today is a great moment for us."

Just nine weeks ago Moyes watched as the away fans unfurled a 'Moyes Out' banner during a 1-0 win over Fulham, which likely saved his job.

Now the manager, who has helped end West Ham's 43-year wait for a trophy, has written his name in the east London club's folklore, joining Ron Greenwood and John Lyall as trophy-winning Hammers managers. A place in next season's Europa League means the club has qualified for Europe three seasons in a row, for the first time.

He told BT Sport: "I would have to say it's my best day in management because the moments you get to celebrate, have your family here, and win in the last few minutes of the game - we did that against Alkmaar as well - they don't happen often. Tonight was brilliant, it's a great feeling.

"If someone said when I took the job three years ago that we would avoid relegation, we would finish in Europe, they would probably have said you're mad. Then, to do it two years in a row and get to a semi-final, then to get to a final… wow.

"And yes, we know this year's not been great in terms of how our Premier League form has gone, but this competition has been great for us. The players have been remarkable, what they have done."

"I actually think the last two years have been an incredible journey," Moyes said.

"It's an incredible achievement to do so well in Europe, you look at some of the very good teams who find it a struggle. It's great credit, we've turned a disappointing season into a super season."