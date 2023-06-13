Norway vs Scotland: Who should Steve Clarke start in the Euro 2024 play-off?

Scotland are away to Norway in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday but who would you pick to start in Oslo?

Steve Clarke's side kicked off their bid to reach next summer's tournament with wins over Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

They will look for a victory over Norway to remain top of Group A ahead of a home qualifier against Georgia on June 20 in Glasgow.

To do that, Scotland must find a way to keep the likes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard quiet.

Haaland, 22, is almost certain to start after a remarkable debut campaign for City where he scored 52 goals in 53 matches, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Odegaard captained Arsenal to a second-place finish, with Mikel Arteta's side pushing City all the way in a dramatic title race.

Pick your Scotland XI

So who will play for the visitors? Dominic Hyam has kept his place in the squad after his late call-up to the last Scotland squad as cover for defender Grant Hanley, who remains out.

Rangers defender John Souttar is included for the first time since his goal against Denmark in November 2021 but is a doubt for the match after picking up a knock.

Image: Scott McTominay scored twice against Spain in March

Striker Che Adams is missing through injury, while Scott McTominay, who scored four of the five goals netted against Cyprus and Spain in March, has been used sparingly by Manchester United this term.

Does Lawrence Shankland deserve a start after his impressive season for Hearts or would you stick with QPR striker Lyndon Dykes?

