Malta 0-4 England ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold runs show, James Maddison grows in confidence in victory

Jordan Pickford - n/a

Didn't have a save to make all night. Had a nice stroll around his penalty area.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Solid at the back, where he largely remained owing to Trent Alexander-Arnold's free role ahead of him. Delivered a few solid set-pieces.

Marc Guehi - 7

Composed in possession in a game where we saw more of his on-the-ball quality than off it. Gareth Southgate will have been pleased with his showing, especially when moved to left-back to accommodate Tyrone Mings.

Image: Harry Maguire completed 15 of the 20 long balls he attempted against Malta

Harry Maguire - 7

Alongside Guehi showed his quality on the ball and how comfortable England are at building attacks from the back. Picked out the forward options with a number of nice passes, especially after half-time.

Luke Shaw - 6

Spent more time in the opposition half than his own and could have made a chance for Maddison shortly before the break. Withdrawn after an hour.

Malta ratings Malta: Bonello (7), Apap (5), Borg (6), Z Muscat (6), Mbong (5), Kristensen (6), Guillaumier (5), Teuma (7), Attard (5), Nwoko (5), Jones (6).



Subs:Yannick (5), Satariano (5), N Muscat (6), Degabriele (5), Corbalan (n/a).

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

The star of the show, a world away from his performance the only other time Southgate started him in midfield. Opened up the Malta defence with a gorgeous pass for the opener, scored a stunner for the second and had a hand in the third. Even ended up briefly playing as a 10.

Image: Alexander-Arnold was handed a midfield role by Gareth Southgate for the second time - and shone in Malta

Jordan Henderson - 7

Tidy, ticked the play over, hungry to win it back in midfield and helped to keep England on the front foot. A typical Henderson showing.

Declan Rice - 7

Needed to show his intricate side against Malta's low block and did so, completing 62 of 70 passes despite the congested midfield. The rebound from his drive fell for Kane to win the first penalty.

Image: Bukayo Saka made England's opener but was forced off at half-time after taking a knock before the break

Bukayo Saka - 7

Always lively and forced Apap's mistake for the opener, but needed better quality at times with the amount of ball he saw. Close to a fourth just before the break and withdrawn with a knock at half-time - hopefully it's nothing serious.

Harry Kane - 7

Isolated for much of the first period but did what he does best, staying alert to win a penalty which he duly dispatched. Should have grabbed his 57th England goal with an uncharacteristically poor miss after half-time.

Image: Harry Kane notched his 56th England goal from the spot

James Maddison - 7

After a quiet start, grew into the game and played a part in goals two and three, capped by a lovely feint and turn in the build-up to Trent's stunner. Was bright after half-time until his withdrawal.

Substitutions

Phil Foden (for Saka, 46) - 7

The only one of Manchester City's post-party quintet to feature, and certainly had no Champions League hangover. Bright all half and deserved an assist at least, creating five chances in 45 minutes.

Tyrone Mings (for Shaw, 60) - 6

Slotted straight in for his first appearance in over a year, but was slightly less inclined to look forward than Maguire or Guehi.

Marcus Rashford (for Henderson, 60) - 7

Supposedly was carrying a knock which had potentially denied him a starting berth but showed no ill effects in his half-hour cameo, especially during one quality break which almost ended with an Eberiche Eze debut goal.

Image: Callum Wilson added England's fourth from the penalty spot

Callum Wilson (for Kane, 60) - 7

Putting the fortune behind his penalty award aside, still backed himself to score his first competitive goal for his country and was especially lively in the final third as usual. An interesting contrast for Southgate as an alternative to Kane.

Eberiche Eze (for Maddison, 70) - 7

Put a Crystal Palace shirt on him and you would never have told that this was Eze's first game for his country. Confident, potent on the ball and not miles away from marking his debut with a goal but for a block on the line.