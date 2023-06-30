Ashley Lawrence: Chelsea sign Canada defender from PSG on three-year deal

Chelsea Women have confirmed the signing of Ashley Lawrence, with the Canada defender joining from Paris Saint-Germain on July 1.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Chelsea until the summer of 2026.

Lawrence makes the move from Paris to London after the conclusion of the Division 1 Feminine season in France, where she has represented the Parisians for the past six years.

Lawrence, who played 180 games for PSG since joining in 2017, can play on both the right or left side of the defence.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominee told the club's official website: "I'm really excited and grateful to be joining such a top club in England and in Europe.

"There are a lot of emotions, excitement and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone, the rest of the players and staff, and to next season."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women's game for both club and country.

"Her ability to get forward, her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side. We're really looking forward to having her with us."

