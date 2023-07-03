Roy Hodgson confirmed as Crystal Palace manager for 2023/24 season

Crystal Palace have confirmed Roy Hodgson as manager for the forthcoming season.

The 75-year-old will remain at Selhurst Park after returning to guide them to Premier League safety last term following Patrick Vieira's departure.

Hodgson's popularity with many of the key players in the Palace squad helped sway the decision.

Upon extending his stay in south London, the veteran manager said: "I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the Chairman and Sporting Director for their continued faith in me.

"I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It's a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"I have spoken with the Chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent. As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out."

Hodgson took over from Vieira in March on a short-term contract, with Palace picking up 18 points from his 10 games in charge as they comfortably stayed in the Premier League, eventually finishing 11th in the table.

Premier League's oldest managers

Image: Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March

Roy Hodgson - 76 years, three days (on the date of Palace's first game of the new season)

Hodgson's extended stay means he will take charge of the clash with Sheffield United three days after his 76th birthday. Remarkably he has had three separate spells in the top flight since turning 70, keeping Palace safe from relegation in 2020-21 and again last season, but failing to achieve the same feat with Watford in between times.

His 47-year managerial career has taken in a total of 17 clubs in six countries, including four in Sweden, as well as the national teams of England, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

Sir Bobby Robson - 71 years, 192 days

Robson was 66 when he was appointed manager of his beloved Newcastle in 1999 and spent almost five years in the role, guiding the Magpies to back-to-back Champions League qualifications and a UEFA Cup semi-final.

His managerial career started over 30 years earlier with Fulham, enjoying long spells with Ipswich and England as well as managing overseas with PSV Eindhoven twice, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona.

Sir Alex Ferguson - 71 years, 139 days

The great Manchester United manager stepped down in 2013 after the last of his record 13 Premier League titles, and his 1,500th game in charge.

His tenure began in 1986, pre-dating the Premier League era by six years, and followed three Scottish titles and a European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen and almost a year in charge of Scotland. Old Trafford's north stand was named the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand in 2011.

Neil Warnock - 70 years, 162 days

Still managing in the Championship with Huddersfield, Warnock joined the select group of septuagenarian Premier League bosses after taking Cardiff up in 2018 - the eighth promotion of a managerial career that now stretches to 37 years.

He also managed his boyhood club Sheffield United, QPR and Palace in the Premier League and 14 different clubs in all, with his 1,618 games and counting in English professional football breaking the record previously held by ex-Crewe manager Dario Gradi.

Claudio Ranieri - 70 years, 93 days

Ranieri memorably took Leicester from relegation favourites, having narrowly survived under predecessor Nigel Pearson, to the 2015-16 league title.

He was sacked the following season and unsuccessful spells at Fulham and Watford followed, with both teams relegated and Ranieri lasting less than four months in each stop. His 14 games in charge of the Hornets saw him past his 70th birthday - before he was replaced by a then 74-year-old Hodgson in January 2022.

Crystal Palace begin their 2023/24 season with a trip to Bramall Line to face newly promoted Sheffield United on August 12.

Palace then host last season's runners-up Arsenal at Selhurst Park on August 19 before heading to west London to face Brentford on August 26.

The Eagles take on rivals Brighton on December 23 at home before travelling to the Amex on February 3 for the return fixture on the south coast.

Over the festive period, Palace go to Chelsea on Boxing Day and then host Brentford on December 30.

Palace round off their season by facing Man Utd in south London on May 4 before a trip to Wolves on May 11 and then, finally, the visit of Aston Villa on May 19.

