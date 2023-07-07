Mauricio Pochettino promises to win in first Chelsea press conference as he puts faith in owners

Mauricio Pochettino says he has faith in Chelsea's decision-makers and has promised to target success in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season following the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium as they spent more than £600m on transfers.

But former Tottenham boss Pochettino, who did not mention his old club's name in his first press conference, has been encouraged by the meetings he has had with the owners and co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"They presented to me and we talked about many different circumstances, many personal situations [of players]," said Pochettino, who started in his new role on Monday.

"I trust them. I said, 'You know better than me, and after July 1, I will be more involved'."

Reports had suggested Pochettino sought assurances he would have a say on transfers during negotiations before taking the role as Chelsea head coach after the chaotic first 12 months under the new owners.

Image: Pochettino has big ambitions at Chelsea

"I feel good, I am not a coach that needs to ask for power, I don't put things in my clause. The most important is to show them to put trust in me. I need to convince them that they need to trust, that's the biggest power you can have."

Chelsea are coming off the back of their worst season in the Premier League era and have already parted ways with eight first-team players this summer, but Pochettino does not want to use that as an excuse at the start of his reign.

On his ambitions for next season, Pochettino added: "My target is to win - if you're in a club like Chelsea, you can't talk about doing a nice job or playing well."

Poch has spoken with in-demand Colwill

Image: Levi Colwill has been a star for England's U21s in Romania

Levi Colwill is attracting interest from Liverpool and Brighton this summer after impressing on loan at the Amex last season.

But Chelsea are adamant that he is not for sale and want to approach the defender about signing a new deal.

However, Sky Sports News has been told Colwill, who is currently with England's U21s at the Euros, wants to speak with Pochettino before he considers discussing a new deal.

Asked if he had spoken to Colwill - and his international team-mate Noni Madueke - about the role they will play next season, Pochettino said: "We spoke yesterday."

Both players have helped England's U21s to the Euros final where they will play Spain in Georgia on Saturday.

"For me it's difficult because it's Spain against England but I wish England the best. I have spoken with them about next season.

"We are waiting for them to be with the team. I think the day we fly to America, they will join us."

Will Lukaku return to Chelsea?

Image: Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in action vs Fiorentina on April 1, 2023

Pochettino says he expects Chelsea's forgotten striker Romelu Lukaku to report back for pre-season next week.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan after he fell out of favour at Chelsea following a controversial interview in which he said he was not happy under former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The £97.5m striker wants to remain in Italy, but it is unclear whether Inter have enough funds to meet Chelsea's demands.

"He needs to come back July 12-13th to be part of the squad to start pre-season. With all the players that arrive, the first thing they do is to come to my office and say hello. That's what I expect if he's still a Chelsea player."