Women's World Cup: Spain and Netherlands players appear to mock Maori haka ahead of tournament

Women's World Cup 2023 takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20; the haka is a "ceremonial Maori war dance or challenge" which is also performed by New Zealand's rugby teams before matches; Spain and Netherlands players were filmed attempting the dance last week
Monday 10 July 2023 10:51, UK
Spain and Netherlands players have been filmed appearing to mock the Maori haka ahead of the Women's World Cup.
The tournament is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand, whose rugby teams perform a haka before matches, from July 20.
A video of four Spain players attempting the traditional dance briefly appeared on the national team's social media channels before being taken down.
The clip was taken during the team's first training session in Auckland on Saturday night, shortly after they had arrived in the country to begin their preparations for the tournament.
Last week, the Dutch national team also drew criticism for posting a video of a team member appearing to mock the haka on Instagram.
FIFA said in a short statement: "As this is a team matter we won't be making any comment."
According to the New Zealand tourism website, a haka is a "ceremonial Maori war dance or challenge". It is usually performed in a group and represents a display of a tribe's pride, strength and unity.
The dance includes the stomping of the foot, the protrusion of the tongue and rhythmic body slapping to accompany a loud chant. The words of a haka often poetically describe ancestors and events in the tribe's history.
The New Zealand rugby team performs a 'Ka Mate' haka in front of their opponent as part of a pre-game ritual.
The Black Ferns, New Zealand's women's rugby team, are also famous for performing 'Ko Uhia Mai' haka which means 'Let it be known' and was composed by Whetu Tipiwai.
