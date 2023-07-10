Andre Onana: Inter Milan not budging on £51m valuation for goalkeeper as Manchester United seek compromise

Inter Milan are not budging on their £51m (€60m) asking price for Andre Onana as Manchester United push to sign the goalkeeper.

Positive talks are ongoing over the transfer but there would have to be a compromise on the fee and structure if the deal is to happen.

There remains a willingness from all parties to get the move done after United's opening bid of £38.5m (€45m) was rejected but sources close to the player believe there is a desire from all parties to reach a resolution before Onana is due to report for Inter's pre-season on July 13.

Onana has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, who is driving the move for the 27-year-old.

United continue to explore the signing of Japan 'keeper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds after David De Gea failed to agree terms on a new contract and announced he is leaving the club.

Maguire set for talks with Ten Hag

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will have talks about where he fits into Ten Hag's plans when he returns for pre-season.

Maguire, 30, joined United for £80m in 2019 - a world-record fee for a defender - but started only 16 games last season. The centre-back has two years remaining on his contract.

United are looking to generate funds by selling players this summer. Midfielder Fred has entered the final year of his contract and is attracting interest from Fulham.

The club will look to go into the market in those positions if there are departures, with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is one of a number of midfielders United continue to look at.

United remain in talks with Atalanta over Hojlund

Manchester United remain in talks with Atalanta over the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund.

A gap in valuation still exists but United remain hopeful a deal can be struck, with Hojlund's camp giving positive signs the player wants to go to Old Trafford.

United also exploring the possibility of Amad Diallo being part of the deal - possibly on loan - however, it's thought Ten Hag wants to see him in pre-season before any decision is made.

Diallo joined United from Atalanta in 2021 and spent last season on loan at Sunderland, who he helped guide into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland.

With exclusive insight from those who have worked with the Atalanta striker, Adam Bate finds out why the Dane is described as a rock-star footballer and the total package...

