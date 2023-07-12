Jordan Spieth: Golfer confirms he is an investor in Leeds United with Justin Thomas as part of 49ers takeover

Golfer Jordan Spieth has revealed that Rickie Fowler has pulled out of the 49ers group about to takeover Leeds United due to the club's relegation to the Championship.

Spieth and fellow golf icon Justin Thomas have purchased shares in the 49ers group, subject to EFL checks, and the former is excited about the future of the club.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Spieth said: "Relegation wasn't ideal, but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they've touched.

"We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It's a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realised it could be really exciting.

"They (the 49ers) renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted (to Premier League) soon.

"I'm excited to have a team I'm emotionally invested in. I've watched the Premier League intently for a few years. Hopefully, we'll be back very soon."

Asked about the status of the deal, with the takeover still subject to EFL checks, Spieth said: "It's done. Myself and Justin (Thomas) with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!

"Rickie (Fowler) decided against it after relegation."

Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with Cardiff City travelling to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Huddersfield are scheduled for October 28 and March 2.

The regular Championship season concludes on Saturday May 4, with each match kicking-off simultaneously at 3pm. The play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time.

