Republic of Ireland's friendly with Colombia suspended after 20 minutes due to play being 'overly physical'

The Republic of Ireland's behind-closed-doors Women's World Cup warm-up match against Colombia was called off after just 20 minutes for being "overly physical".

The PA news agency understands the decision was made following a number of rough challenges in Friday's contest.

After the abandoned game in Brisbane, Ireland midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital with a bang to the shin - with the results of her scan due to be discovered on Saturday morning.

After the match was brought to a premature end, the Republic team took part in a full training session.

The injury blow to O'Sullivan comes just six days before the Republic kick off their Women's World Cup campaign, as Vera Pauw's team open the tournament on July 20th against co-hosts Australia.

O'Sullivan, who plays her club football for North Carolina Courage in the United States, is one of the key players in the team, alongside Arsenal midfielder Katie McCabe.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.