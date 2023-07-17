Inter Milan switch transfer focus from Romelu Lukaku to Folarin Balogun

Inter Milan are seriously exploring a deal for £50m-rated Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun after dropping their interest in Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter, helping the Italian side to win the Coppa Italia and reach the Champions League final. However, his hopes of sealing a permanent move back to the club he played for between 2019 and 2021 have been ended by Inter's decision to move onto other striker targets.

Inter see 22-year-old USA international Balogun as one for the future, although no formal offer has yet been made for the player, who flew out to the States for Arsenal's pre-season tour on Sunday.

When asked about Balogun's future, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said: "we will see what happens."

Meanwhile, Chelsea now have two serious bidders for Lukaku.

Juventus have held talks and are prepared to pay 40m Euros, including add-ons. However, any bid is likely to depend on them selling Dusan Vlahovic.

Lukaku's other option is Al Hilal, although it's though his preference at this stage is to remain in European football.

He is not expected to go on Chelsea's pre-season tour of the US.

