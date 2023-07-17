Women's World Cup: Australia Women call out FIFA over prize money with figures a quarter that of men

The Australian Women's team have called out FIFA for offering a quarter of the prize money at the Women's World Cup as last year's men's tournament in Qatar.

The overall prize pool for the Matildas during their home tournament is £84m, compared to more than £300m for the Australian men last winter.

FIFA have said they are working to achieve equal prize money by the next iteration of the men's and women's World Cup in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

But in a video statement featuring a number of players, released through the Australian PFA, the squad criticised both the inequality of pay and the fact many of their rival teams are bargaining collectively to improve their rights.

Clare Wheeler, who also plays for Everton in the WSL, said: "736 footballers have the honour of representing their countries on the biggest stage this tournament."

"Yet many are still denied the basic right to organise and collectively bargain," added Clare Hunt, of Western Sydney Wanderers.

Ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia's squad have criticised the gender disparity in prize money and have called on FIFA to commit to making it equal to the men's

The players pointed to some of the concessions they had previously won, from agreeing a deal to have their laundry cleaned to negotiating and later improving their first ever central contracts.

"Collective bargaining has allowed us to ensure we now get the same conditions as the Socceroos, with one exception - FIFA will still only offer women one-quarter as much prize money as men for the same achievement," added Brann midfielder Tameka Yallop.

Football Australia CEO: Power of Matildas brand is only growing

Football Australia CEO James Johnson, speaking to Sky Sports News, backed the Matildas in their pursuit of pay parity, and said the women's national team had already inspired more women and young people into football.

"There's an equal pay deal here in Australia, my board has just as many women as it does men, we've got a specific focus on the growth of participation numbers, we're seeing the power of the Matildas brand really grow," Johnson said.

"With some of the tournament issues, we got the indigenous flags issue across the line, which for our team in our country is really important to see both the Australian and indigenous flags hanging together in the stadiums when we kick-off."