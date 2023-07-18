Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal worth up to £47.2m for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to (€55m) £47.2m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The breakthrough follows days of talks between the clubs, with the deal including an initial fee of €51m (£43.8m), plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential add-ons, depending on individual and club performance.

United remain hopeful Onana can join up with their pre-season tour of the USA, which runs until July 31, as soon as possible.

Onana has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, who is driving the move for the 27-year-old.

United are also exploring the signing of Japan 'keeper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds after David De Gea failed to agree terms on a new contract and announced his exit on a free transfer earlier this month.

Analysis: Ten Hag has the goalkeeper he wants

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Erik ten Hag has got the goalkeeper he wants for next season. You have to say it's an incredible deal for Inter Milan, because they signed Onana last summer on a free transfer and are now selling him for up to almost £48m.

"Ten Hag knows him well because he worked with him at Ajax.

"He's a modern goalkeeper. He can play out from the back, is very comfortable on the ball and likes to take risks - so many, in fact, he was sent home from the World Cup by the manager of Cameroon because he was unhappy with how much he was playing out.

"He's a bit of a contrast from David De Gea. Everyone talks about how you need a goalkeeper who's comfortable on the ball and can play out from the back in modern football, and Onana can certainly do that - he was exceptional for Inter, helping them get to the Champions League final.

"He has had a bit of history with Ten Hag before, they fell out a couple of times at Ajax and he was dropped, and he also served a nine-month ban for a doping violation, but Ten Hag wanted a new goalkeeper and he's got his man."

West Ham interested in McTominay

West Ham are interested in midfielder Scott McTominay, though United have yet to receive any official bids.

The Scotland international has two years left on his contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Elsewhere, dialogue remains open with Galatasaray over the signing of midfielder Fred, with early suggestions indicating a gap in valuation.

Fulham enquired earlier in the window and remain interested - but not at the current asking price - while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also thought to be keen.

Fred has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

United will sanction the re-opening of talks with Nottingham Forest over Dean Henderson, but only if they can complete a deal for Onana.

Everton also remain in talks with United over the signing of Anthony Elanga.

United remain in talks with Atalanta over Hojlund

Man Utd's focus is on Onana for now but they still hope to get a deal done for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done, with Hojlund keen on the move.

If there are departures in defence and midfield, United will look at their options.

They remain interested in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international played under Ten Hag at Utrecht.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland.

With exclusive insight from those who have worked with the Atalanta striker, Adam Bate finds out why the Dane is described as a rock-star footballer and the total package...

