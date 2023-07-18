Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender has surgery on anterior cruciate ligament injury

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has had surgery after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

A Chelsea statement read: "The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club's pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required.

"Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase."

Fofana has suffered several injury setbacks in the past and broke his leg playing in a friendly for former club Leicester in a pre-season friendly two years ago.

The France international returned to action in March 2022 before sealing a £75m move to Chelsea later that summer.

But in his first season with the Blues, a knee injury ruled him out for over two months and became a recurring problem once he returned to training.

Now he is set to miss a significant part of the upcoming campaign which leaves Chelsea light at the back.

Mauricio Pochettino can pick from Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile, who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last season, to fill the centre-back positions but this setback might force Chelsea into the transfer market.

