Will Fish: Hibernian manager Lee Johnson confident Manchester United defender will return

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is confident Will Fish will return to Easter Road as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The defender impressed on loan from Manchester United last season and made 21 appearances for the club as they secured a fifth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The 20-year-old is expected to play a part for his current side in their friendly against Lyon at Edinburgh's Murrayfield on Wednesday before any deal is announced.

Image: Will Fish was on loan at Hibs last season

"We're still looking to get that one through," Johnson told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously he's a Man United player but he's come out and articulated that, at some point, that's the intention.

"We're here, ready and waiting and in constant contact with Will and Manchester United but their needs-must in terms of their pre-season fixtures and we'll hope to get him here as soon as possible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian's latest signing Riley Harbottle says it was an easy decision to join the Easter Road club

Centre-back Riley Hardottle became Hibs' latest summer signing on Tuesday as he moved from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee and the manager is confident he will make an impact.

"He's got potential and I think we need someone to fill a slot within that squad that can play," the former Sunderland boss added.

"We've got a lot of good young talent here and we've got a pathway both out on loan and within the club, but we needed someone.

"You always have to be strong in the centre-half position. You need four good, strong centre-halves because if you lose strength to your spine it can be a problem."

Image: Elie Youan has made a permanent move to Hibs

Hibernian have made six new signings so far this summer with Elie Youan joining on a permanent deal from Swiss side St Gallen after a successful loan spell.

Johnson is still looking at other targets but stresses he does not want any passengers next season.

"Inevitably you need your money on the pitch, especially at a club like us and we need to really clever and diligent with our finances.

"We are competing in a big European league and now in Europe as well and we want to be successful.

"You get the rewards of good decisions by going further in the rounds of the cups and a higher position in the league with more guaranteed finances.

"But it isn't about that, it's about the experiences for the fans and winning football matches and trying to create that bit of history."

Cadden looks to fill football void during injury comeback

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibs defender Chris Cadden tells Sky Sports News he is planning to sit his coaching badges to ease the mental struggle of his long-term injury

Hibs defender Chris Cadden is facing months of rehabilitation after rupturing his Achilles in the final game of last season.

He told Sky Sports News about his plans to overcome the mental side of injury.

"The physio has warned me it's going to be boring, it's going to be as tough mentally as physically. I've got good people around me and they've really looked after me here.

"Unfortunately, it's a part of physical sport. It's my first surgery at 26 so I've been lucky to that extent so I've just got to work hard and hopefully come out the other end better.

"I've spoken to Paul Hanlon [Hibs captain] about getting my coaching badges done now, so I might start them in August.

"Obviously, football is a big part of my life and to have that not there is going to leave a big gap so I'm going to try and fill it with as many productive things as possible."

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Get Sky Sports

Stream the biggest moments on NOW

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.