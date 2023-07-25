Harry Kane: Bayern Munich are increasingly confident they can sign Tottenham striker this summer

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident they can sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer.

The Bundesliga club believe Kane will become a Bayern player if they can agree a fee with Spurs, but they have not been able to do that yet.

Sky in Germany's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Bayern chief executive Jan Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe want to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy this week, preferably face to face.

Plettenberg says Bayern want to treat Spurs with total respect and they are not worried about reported interest from PSG.​​​

Sky Sports News reported last week that Kane will not sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer.

The Spurs forward remains open to speaking formally to Bayern Munich and the German champions are convinced he has told them he wants to join, however a gap in valuation still exists between Bayern and Spurs.

The risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

If Tottenham do not agree a transfer fee with Bayern, Kane is also happy to continue in London and will simply get on with his football.

If that scenario presents itself, one simple factor that could encourage Kane to extend his contract later in the season is if Spurs turn into a side capable of winning trophies.

'The best of a worst-case scenario'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"As far as Tottenham are concerned, losing Harry Kane is the worst case scenario. They don't want that to happen, but the best case of that worst case scenario is that he moves abroad and they get £100m.

"They don't want to sell to a Premier League rival and hence why these talks are open with Bayern Munich. They don't want a situation come September 1 when the window closes that Kane is still a Tottenham player and he hasn't signed a new contract.

"That opens up the possibility that this time next year, he could sign for a Premier League rival on a free transfer.

"The problem with setting an internal deadline for this deal, is that there's no guarantee he then signs a new contract. He could well sign the new deal in the middle of next season if he sees the potential under the new manager, but can Tottenham take that risk?

"The situation they find themselves in is the potential loss of £100m in the value of Kane."

Postecoglou: Nothing has changed over Kane future

Ange Postecoglou gave an update on Kane at a news conference in Singapore ahead of their latest friendly on Wednesday.

"I've said pretty consistently, I kind of deal with what's before me," he said.

"I guess if something like that becomes something that I need to consider, then it'll hit my roving desk. But right now, there's nothing in front of me that's changed from two days ago."

Analysis: Bayern's focus totally on Kane after encouragement

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I have to stress that all this information is coming from the German side of the deal, as far as Spurs and Kane are concerned, he's a Spurs player with 12 months left on his contract.

"Tottenham have never said he's for sale, far from it, and he's never said that he wants to leave the club. He's still got 12 months left on his contract and is more than happy to stay at Spurs until it runs out.

"Bayern aren't giving up. Their focus is totally on Kane, if there wasn't some kind of encouragement they'd be looking elsewhere and would have other targets as well.

"There were other Premier League clubs who wanted Kane, Erik Ten Hag at Man Utd for instance. But for financial reasons to do with the ownership structure at the moment, that isn't possible.

"If Spurs were to sell Kane, they'd prefer him to go abroad. Kane's position is clear - if a deal is agreed, he's happy to sit down and hear what Bayern Munich have to say. If it's not, then he is happy to stay at Spurs until at least his contract runs out in June.

"We also shouldn't rule out the possibility of him signing a new contract at Spurs. I know there have been lots of reports that he won't do that, but I think the will from Spurs is still there, if at all possible, to stay for the rest of his career."

